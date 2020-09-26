LIAN LI ODYSSEY X 3-in-1 Aluminium Full Tower Case Launched

LIAN LI launches the ODYSSEY X 3-in-1 aluminium full tower chassis featuring sandblasted anodized aluminium panels with three unique configuration options. The ODYSSEY X is available in full black and silver/black colours and comes with two-piece foldable dark-tinted tempered glass side panels on both sides. This massive full tower chassis has expansive water-cooling support supporting up to 480mm radiators and up to six 140mm cooling fans. Its large interior also supports larger motherboards of up to EEB form-factor motherboards. Like the LIAN LI O11 Dynamic Series, the ODYSSEY X is also designed with the help of der8auer.
One Case, Three ConfigurationsThe LIAN LI ODYSSEY X is delivered in Dynamic mode straight out of the box, and includes the accessories needed to transform into either a Dynamic-R (rotate) mode, or Performance mode for a complete change in orientation and increased airflow. To achieve this level of transformation, each part of the ODYSSEY X has been engineered to serve multiple purposes. The dark-tinted left and right-side glass panels feature an edge and hinge design that makes them compatible in both Dynamic and Performance modes while completely transforming the look. When in Performance mode, the same panel design allows for more air circulation in the case, improving the thermal performance of the ODYSSEY X.
Additionally, the modular design allows the motherboard tray, front, top, and bottom panels to be interchanged to achieve the Dynamic-R and Performance modes. To complement the transformable aspect of the case, the front panels of the Dynamic mode, which are positioned at the top in Performance mode, can be flipped to relocate the vent gap either at the centre of the front panel or at the edge, simultaneously redirecting the airflow as desired and modifying the appearance and performance of the case.
Designed for Water-cooling
All three configurations of the LIAN LI ODYSSEY X can house large high-performance water-cooled components such as motherboards up to EEB, radiator support up to 480mm, fan support up to nine 120mm or seven 140mm, and an included pump stand that is removable and adjustable to help users align their tubing perfectly. With power supplies of up to 280mm in length supported, larger high voltage PSUs will fit with ease and style, thanks to the included removable shroud bracket which hides cables and gives the system a clean look.
Pricing and Availability
The LIAN LI ODYSSEY X full-tower chassis is available for pre-order at Overclockers UK for £394.99.