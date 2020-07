Lian Li Officially Announces GALAHAD 240/360 AIO Liquid Coolers

Removable Magnetic Aluminium CapCustomizable Addressable RGB LightingMachine-Detailed Aluminium HousingAluminium-Shielded RadiatorsTriple-Chamber StructureHigh-Density Aluminium RadiatorsHigh-Static Radiator FansIndustrial-Grade MotorHigh-End Braided TubingUniversally Compatible Mounting with Modular Mounting Backplate5-Year WarrantyThe Lian Li GALAHAD AIO Liquid Coolers are now available for pre-order at Overclockers UK , expect time of arrival by August 17, 2020. The Lian Li GALAHAD 240, both black and white models, is available at £109.99, the Lian Li GALAHAD 360, both black and white models, is available at £139.99.Learn more about the Lian Li Galahad 240/360 AIO Liquid Coolers at Lian-Li.com