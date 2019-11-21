Lian Li Officially Announces GALAHAD 240/360 AIO Liquid Coolers
Lian Li officially announces the GALAHAD 240/360 AIO Liquid Coolers, available in black and white colours. The Lian Li GALAHAD AIO Coolers features a magnetic aluminium cap and sophisticated RGB lighting that will complement most gaming PCs today. The Lian Li GALAHAD is available in two sizes of high-density aluminium radiators - 240mm and 360mm. The radiators encompass 14 rows of aluminium tubes with high-density fins to deliver superb heat dissipation.
The all-new GALAHAD series features a state-of-the-art triple-chamber pump design that combines the pump chamber, the connecting chamber, and the cold plate chamber. This design reduces flow friction and protects the mechanism against damages and leaks. To further boost cooling performance, the GALAHAD AIO cooler comes equipped with high-static pressure fans with ARGB lighting. The coolers ARGB components are designed to support popular motherboard RGB sync technologies including MSI Mystic Light Sync, ASUS Aura Sync, GIGABYTE RGB Fusion, and ASRock Polychrome RGB Sync. Hence, an ARGB controller is also bundled with the cooler which packs 17 lighting effects.
Features
Removable Magnetic Aluminium Cap
Customizable Addressable RGB Lighting
Machine-Detailed Aluminium Housing
Aluminium-Shielded Radiators
Triple-Chamber Structure
High-Density Aluminium Radiators
High-Static Radiator Fans
Industrial-Grade Motor
High-End Braided Tubing
Universally Compatible Mounting with Modular Mounting Backplate
5-Year Warranty
Pricing and Availability
The Lian Li GALAHAD AIO Liquid Coolers are now available for pre-order at Overclockers UK, expect time of arrival by August 17, 2020. The Lian Li GALAHAD 240, both black and white models, is available at £109.99, the Lian Li GALAHAD 360, both black and white models, is available at £139.99.
Learn more about the Lian Li Galahad 240/360 AIO Liquid Coolers at Lian-Li.com.
