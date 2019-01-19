LIAN LI Prepares New Products for CES 2020

LIAN LI is set to impress this coming CES 2020 with its latest products featuring new innovative cases, cooling components and accessories. LIAN LI will be unveiling a compact version of the award-winning O11D Series chassis which got an exclusive Razer and ROG versions last year the LIAN LI O11D MINI. LIAN LI will also be introducing the LANCOOL II MESH and the new LANCOOL 315 cases. Also to be added to LIAN LIs collection of RGB accessories is the LIAN LI STRIMER PLUS.
LIAN LI O11D MINI
The LIAN LI O11D MINI is simply a smaller version of the O11 DYNAMIC chassis, a modular chassis that supports mini-ITX, micro-ATX, and ATX motherboard form-factors. The LIAN LI O11D MINI is a 38L volume chassis but offers superb water-cooling hardware support. The chassis supports up to three 280mm radiators with a mini-ITX motherboard or one 280mm and two 240mm with a micro-ATX motherboard or two 240mm radiators when using an ATX motherboard.
LANCOOL II MESH
The LIAN LI LANCOOL II MESH is a version of the LANCOOL II with an improved airflow design with its mesh front panel and flip shroud panels to provide unrestricted airflow from both sides of the chassis. The LANCOOL II MESH offers superb thermal management for all the critical components inside the chassis.
LIAN LI STRIMER PLUS
The LIAN LI STRIMER is getting a refreshed design with the STRIMER PLUS. Featuring a total of 120 LEDs housed in a silicon shield, the PLUS can elevate RGB lighting and produce a truly stunning LED effect. The mounting and connectivity of the STRIMER PLUS have also been improved to make RGBing your PC as simple as plug and go! We cant wait to see all the creative work to come out with the new STRIMER PLUS.
LANCOOL 315
A new addition to the LANCOOL series, the LANCOOL 315 is designed with modularity and ease of build in mind. In order to make things as seamless and as easy as possible for the users, the LANCOOL 315 features a removable motherboard tray that gives you the possibility to almost build your entire PC externally. In addition, PC enthusiasts will be able to decide later on if they want to build a PC for show, or build for performance as the LANCOOL 315 comes with two panel options, either a mesh or a glass front panel, allowing you to decide between air intake or aesthetic with the same chassis.
UNI FANAfter a year of teasing, the design of the LIAN LI UNI FAN has been finalized and will be released at CES 2020. The new concept of daisy-chaining addressable RGB fans together is ready to unclutter your PC from all these pesky LED and power cables, and make ventilation and cable management a pleasant experience. Having a clean build is now as simple as clip and go. LIAN LI will also take the opportunity to present a new and intuitive software to easily configure the lighting and the fans RPM.
LIANL LI will be displaying its new products at the Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, from January 6th until January 8th during CES 2020.