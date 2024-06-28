LIAN LI Presents UNI FAN SL Wireless and STRIMER Wireless

UNI FAN SL Wireless and SL Wireless LCD

​The UNI FAN SL Wireless lighting effects, and fan speeds are controlled via the 2.4 GHz L-Wireless SYNC Controller and L-Connect 3 software. Both fans received an enhanced ARGB design update, with dual lighting zones on each side for dynamic lighting effects. They also use Fluid Dynamic Bearings for quiet operation and high-performance cooling, up to 2000 RPM for the SL Wireless and 1900 RPM for the SL Wireless LCD.The SL Wireless LCD features a 1.6 LCD display with a resolution of 400×400, supporting MP4, GIF, JPG, and PNG format, with full customization in L-Connect 3 software. The controller supports groups of up to 4 SL Wireless, mix and match with 2 SL Wireless LCDs and 2 SL Wireless, or up to 3 SL Wireless LCDs. Each fan group requires a clip-integrated receiver powered by a PWM header (the LCD version requires an additional USB header cable).ARGB and fan speed controlled by 2.4 GHz L-Wireless SYNC ControllerReceiver, LEDs, fan, and LCD powered by PWM/SATA adaptor, no hub neededMix and match LCD and non-LCD fans in the same group1.6 LCD display with 400x400 resolution at center of fan frame (LCD version only)Redesigned dual lighting zonesAvailable in regular and reverse airflow, LCD and non-LCD versions, black and white​The new LIAN LI STRIMER Wireless series are highly customizable ARGB extension cables now using 2.4 GHz wireless control, powered directly from the extension cable, and eliminating wiring running to and from a controller hub. Up to 3 STRIMER Wireless can be managed by one L-Wireless SYNC controller together with UNI FAN SL Wireless LCD and SL Wireless fan groups. The redesigned light guides remove dead zones, wrapping around the extension cables with the diffusing strips reaching the sides. The motherboard 24-pin lighting guides now pop directly out of the motherboard, achieved by shortening the connector and relocating the on-cable power connection to the other end.For GPU STRIMERs, the lighting guides are now a single solid piece to ensure proper alignment, and the connector can be reversed for above-GPU orientation, or for flipped connectors such as ROGs GPUs, which are inverted. The 90 Degree 12V-2x6 GPU Connector fits horizontally installed GPUs better in narrow cases, and comes with a swappable white connector shroud. The GPU STRIMERs keep previous improvements with the stronger and more durable color-coded connector, the robust 16 AWG wiring for up to 600W, and an integrated press tab to help the release latch. The first-ever CPU 2x8pin STRIMER Wireless also adds another option to elevate users' build aesthetics.​The L-Wireless SYNC Controller is a USB dongle that can plug into the motherboard's rear I/O USB port, or be internally wired to a USB 2.0 header and PWM header. One L-Wireless SYNC Controller can control up to 10 groups, comprised of UNI FAN SL Wireless LCD and UNI FAN SL Wireless fan groups and up to 3 STRIMER Wireless. L-Connect 3 software provides full customization of SL Wireless LCD displays, ARGB lighting zones, fan speed profiles, and STRIMER Wireless ARGB lighting effects.The UNI FAN SL Wireless, STRIMER Wireless, and L-Wireless SYNC Controller are available for pre-order starting October 18th, 2024. The STRIMER Wireless CPU 2x8pin can be pre-ordered starting November 7th, 2024.