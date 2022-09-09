LIAN LI UNI FAN AL V2 and STRIMER PLUS V2 12VHPWR Launched

LIAN LI raises the bar for high-performance RGB products with the UNI FAN AL V2 and STRIMER PLUS V2 12VHPWR. The LIAN LI UNI FAN AL120 V2 is 28mm in thickness, and now offers a 20% increase in airflow performance compared to the V1. The V2 includes a single power module cable that sits flush within the frame, a new extension cable to link up to 6 UNI FANs to a single controller port, and removable interlocking keys for improved compatibility with radiator fittings. New ARGB lighting strips have been implemented on each corner at the front and rear of the fan. The UNI FAN AL V2 is available in 120mm and 140mm, and in black or white.
The LIAN LI STRIMER PLUS V2 12VHPWR includes a custom design 12VHPWR male connector to strengthen the connection with GPU. It is available in 12+4pin to 12+4pin (12 light guides), 12+4pin to 12+4pin (8 light guides), and 12+4pin to 3x8pin (8 light guides), and is compatible with the STRIMER L-Connect 3 controller (included with the 24-pin STRIMER PLUS V2).
LIAN LI UNI FAN AL V2
​The UNI FAN AL V2 introduces corner lighting which is visible from the front, rear, and side of the fan. Using LIAN LIs lighting software L-Connect 3, each corner and blade rim LEDs can be individually controlled for limitless lighting combinations. In addition to enhanced looks, the AL V2 also features enhanced performance thanks to its thicker frame size of 28mm. The sum of added frame thickness and capacity to reach speeds of 2000RPM equals 20% improved airflow performance compared to the V1.
Similar to the UNI FAN SL V2, the AL V2 enables bridging 2 clusters of fans (up to 6 fans max) to a single controller port by using only 2 cables. The first cable bridges both clusters, and the second is a single cluster-to-controller cable that handles both the RGB and PWM. Previously, with the V1, 4 clusters would need to be connected to 4 ports, the V2 reduces the 4 clusters to as little as 2 ports. Additional improvements include a redesign of the UNI FAN interlocking system by making them removable. By making the interlocking removable, the last fan at the end of the cluster provides a smoother look, and also improved compatibility with radiators.
LIAN LI STRIMER PLUS V2 12VHPWR
​The new STRIMER PLUS V2 12VHPWR cables feature a custom design 12VHPWR male connector at the GPU end. The connector follows the ATX 3.0 standard of a 12+4pin with improvements to its original design to provide a stronger connection to the GPU, and uses materials to ensure the connectors durability. Built with 16AWG wires to deliver up to 600W, the STRIMER PLUS V2 12VHPWR cables can sustain higher temperatures and sharper bends even when it is close to the connector. For extra bending tolerance, part of the connector housing can be removed to allow the extension cables to bend even closer to the connector and improve large GPUs compatibility with narrow PC cases.
With ATX 3.0 power supplies, there are two STRIMER options which are built with a 12VHPWR female connection at the PSU cable end. The first one features a wider array of LEDS with 12 light guides and can be connected to an existing STRIMER L-Connect 3 controller into the 3x8pin slot for instant compatibility. The second option is slimmer with 8 light guides and is compatible with the 2x8pin slot of the existing STRIMER L-Connect 3 controller. For older PSUs without 12VHPWR, users can opt for the STRIMER PLUS V2 12VHPWR 12+4pin to 3x8pin. This gives the option to directly connect the STRIMER PLUS V2 to modern GPUs. Featuring 8 light guides, the STRIMER PLUS V2 12VHPWR 12+4pin to 3x8pin is compatible with the 2x8pin slot of the existing STRIMER L-Connect 3 controller.
Availability and Pricing
The UNI FAN AL V2 and STRIMER PLUS V2 12VHPWR are available for pre-order starting April 6th, 2023. Now available for pre-order at Overclockers UK.
UNI FAN AL V2 120 Black (Single Fan): $27.99 / £26.99
UNI FAN AL V2 120 Black (Triple Fan with Controller): $89.99 / £79.99
UNI FAN AL V2 140 Black (Single Fan): $30.99 / £29.99
UNI FAN AL V2 120 White (Single Fan): $27.99 / £26.99
UNI FAN AL V2 120 White (Triple Fan with Controller): $89.99 / £79.99
UNI FAN AL V2 140 White (Single Fan): $30.99 / £29.99
STRIMER PLUS V2 12VHPWR 12 Light guides (12+4pin to 12+4pin): $59.99 / £59.99
STRIMER PLUS V2 12VHPWR 8 Light guides (12+4pin to 12+4pin): $49.99 / £49.99
STRIMER PLUS V2 12VHPWR 8 Light guides (12+4pin to 3x8pin): $49.99 / £49.99