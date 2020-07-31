Lian Li UNI FAN SL140 and STRIMER PLUS TRIPLE 8-Pin for Graphics Cards Launched

Lian Li launches the UNI FAN SL140 and STRIMER PLUS 8-Pin PCIe power cable for graphics cards. The SL140 is the 140mm format of the popular UNI FAN series. The STRIMER PLUS TRIPLE 8-Pin is designed to power high-end graphics cards with three 8-pin PCIe power connectors like the GeForce RTX 30-Series. With the new UNI FAN and STRIMER PLUS, LIAN LI fills the gap to cover all types of build configurations and address the needs of all PC DIY enthusiasts.
Lian Li UNI FAN SL140
Now available in 140mm format and in black and white colours, the UNI FAN SL140 is a high static pressure PWM fan with addressable RGB LEDs. Keeping the patented quick-connect daisy-chaining system at the core of its design, the new UNI FAN continues to simplify installation and cable management. Each UNI FAN SL140 offers great performance with speeds ranging between 500 to 1500rpm. Thanks to the fluid dynamic bearing technology, the SL140 can provide 70.5CFM of airflow and 1.67mmH2O of air pressure at a maximum of only 30 decibels at full speed. In addition, the 32 addressable LEDs provide smooth customizable lighting effects that shine through the diffuser on each side of the fan. Both speed and lighting effects can be controlled via L-Connect, a LIAN LI developed software that provides intuitive management of the fan profiles and allows easy switching to motherboard software control if desired.
Lian Li STRIMER PLUS TRIPLE 8 Pin
Now available with three 8 pin connectors, the STRIMER PLUS offers unprecedented brightness with its 162 LEDs. Compatible with graphics cards that feature three 8pin power connectors and the latest generation of GPUs such as the GeForce 3000 series, the STRIMER PLUS TRIPLE 8 Pin brings 7 colors and 18 light modes that are easily managed via an included controller or synchronized with motherboard RGB software for a unified lighting effect. Stylish and easy to install, the STRIMER PLUS makes any build stand out.
Pricing and Availability
The white and the black UNI FAN SL140 and STRIMER PLUS TRIPLE 8 Pin are available for pre-order starting December 18th, 2020. The SL140 MSRP is set at $69.99 USD for a pack of 2 (fan controller included), and $29.99 USD for the single pack (controller not included), while the STRIMER PLUS TRIPLE 8 Pin is available at an MSRP of $59.99 USD.