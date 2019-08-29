Limited Edition Fanatec ClubSport Steering Wheel F1 2020 Now Available
Fanatec introduces the Limited Edition ClubSport Steering Wheel F1 2020, officially licensed by Formula 1 with only a limited number of units available. Pre-orders are now open, shipping starts on July 7th, 2020.
The 5 mm carbon fibre front plate now features a forged carbon finish. This design continues to the shifter paddles, also finished in forged carbon.
The Limited Edition ClubSport Steering Wheel F1 2020 features a simplified version of the Podium Advanced Paddle Module with a single shifter on the left and right, featuring a strong magnetic resistance and click, giving a solid, positive feel to every shift.
The Fanatec ClubSport Steering Wheel F1 2020 remains packed with the same advanced technology as the F1 2019 wheel, including multi-colour RevLEDs, FlagLEDs, an OLED display, and a huge number of inputs: thumb encoders, 12-way multi-position switches, 2-way rocker switches, and others.
Pricing and Availability
The Limited Edition Fanatec ClubSport Steering Wheel F1 2020 is available for US$449.95 at Fanatec.com. Europe and US stores sold out, units left at Fanatec Japan.
Source: Fanatec
