Limited Edition Fanatec ClubSport Steering Wheel F1 2020 Now Available

The 5 mm carbon fibre front plate now features a forged carbon finish. This design continues to the shifter paddles, also finished in forged carbon.The Limited Edition ClubSport Steering Wheel F1 2020 features a simplified version of the Podium Advanced Paddle Module with a single shifter on the left and right, featuring a strong magnetic resistance and ‘click’, giving a solid, positive feel to every shift.The Fanatec ClubSport Steering Wheel F1 2020 remains packed with the same advanced technology as the F1 2019 wheel, including multi-colour RevLEDs, FlagLEDs, an OLED display, and a huge number of inputs: thumb encoders, 12-way multi-position switches, 2-way rocker switches, and others.The Limited Edition Fanatec ClubSport Steering Wheel F1 2020 is available for US$449.95 at Fanatec.com . Europe and US stores sold out, units left at Fanatec Japan