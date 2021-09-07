Limited Edition SteelSeries Neo Noir Collection Announced

SteelSeries announces its latest limited-edition collection featuring designs inspired by CS:GO, the Neo Noir Collection. The SteelSeries Neo Noir Collection will only have a single run with no planned reprints. The collection includes a Neo Noir edition of the SteelSeries PRIME mouse, QcK Prism L and QcK Prism XL Neo Noir Edition mousepads, and Arctis Pro Speaker Plates Neo Noir Edition for the Arctis Series headsets.
The SteelSeries Neo Noir limited edition collection combines the wild, multi-hued sophistication of CS:GO's Neo Noir skins with the reliability and craftsmanship of SteelSeries star products to bring some elegant chaos to your gaming setup. SteelSeries Neo Noir Collection is exclusive to SteelSeries members only.
SteelSeries Prime: Neo Noir Edition
Limited edition, a lightweight mouse that offers lag-free, crispy click-laden gaming and features the chaotic energy of the Neo Noir CS:GO skin.
SteelSeries QcK Prism XL: Neo Noir Edition
Limited edition RGB mousepad emblazoned with the hypnotic Neo Noir design to keep you covered, no matter how large your gaming area.
SteelSeries QcK L: Neo Noir Edition
Limited edition mousepad emblazoned with the eye-catching Neo Noir design to add some flair between your gaming PC and chair.
SteelSeries Arctis Pro Speaker Plates: Neo Noir Edition (North America Only)
Limited edition speaker plates rocking the vibrant Neo Noir design, sure to turn heads. Compatible with the Arctis Pro, Arctis Pro Wireless, and Arctis Pro + GameDAC headsets.
Pricing
SteelSeries Prime: Neo Noir Edition - £69.99 / US$79.99
SteelSeries QcK Prism XL: Neo Noir Edition - £64.99 / US$69.99
SteelSeries QcK L: Neo Noir Edition - £22.99 / US$19.99
SteelSeries Arctis Pro Speaker Plates: Neo Noir Edition - US$29.99