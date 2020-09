Logitech Announces MX Anywhere 3 Mice for Windows PC and Mac

Logitech MX Anywhere 3 Specifications

Compatibility

MX Anywhere 3 works with

MX Anywhere 3 for Mac is optimized for macOS, is iPad compatible and includes a USB-C to USB-C charging cable for Mac.



Colours

Graphite

Pale Grey

Rose Pink



Mouse Dimensions

Height: 1.35 in (34.4 mm)

Width: 2.56 in (65 mm)

Depth: 3.96 in (100.5 mm)

Weight: 3.49 oz (99 g)



Buttons

Buttons: 6 buttons (Left/Right-click, Back/Forward, Wheel mode-shift, Middle click)

Scroll wheel: Yes, with auto-shift

Horizontal scroll: Yes, by holding the side button while turning the wheel



Battery

Battery: rechargeable Li-Po (500 mAh) battery

The Logitech MX Anywhere 3 and MX Anywhere 3 for Mac will be available beginning in September 2020 at Logitech.com and Amazon.com in the United States and at select retailers globally. The Logitech MX Anywhere 3 and MX Anywhere 3 for Mac has an MSRP of US$79.99 / EUR 92.99.