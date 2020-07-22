Logitech Announces MX Anywhere 3 Mice for Windows PC and Mac

Logitech presents the brands most advanced compact wireless mice the Logitech MX Anywhere 3. Available in two models for PC and Mac, the Logitech MX Anywhere 3 wireless compact low-profile mouse is designed for advanced creators, developers, and users that seeks performance, portability, and comfort anytime, anywhere they need to work. The MX Anywhere 3 features the next-generation MagSpeed wheel allowing the mouse to quietly scroll up to 1,000 lines per second and auto-shifts between rachet and hyperfast mode.
The Logitech MX Anywhere 3 connects wirelessly up to 10 metres away and offers up to 70 days of battery life on a single charge. It features USB-C quick charging wherein a one-minute charge can provide three hours of wireless use. The MX Anywhere 3 tracks on virtually anywhere including glass allowing you to work seamlessly at your office desk, coffee shop, or even on your couch. Connect up to three devices via Bluetooth wireless technology or the included Logitech Unifying USB dongle and switch between them at the tap of a button.
Logitech MX Anywhere 3 Specifications
Compatibility
MX Anywhere 3 works with Windows, macOS, iPadOS, ChromeOS and Linux.
MX Anywhere 3 for Mac is optimized for macOS, is iPad compatible and includes a USB-C to USB-C charging cable for Mac.
Colours
Graphite
Pale Grey
Rose Pink
Mouse Dimensions
Height: 1.35 in (34.4 mm)
Width: 2.56 in (65 mm)
Depth: 3.96 in (100.5 mm)
Weight: 3.49 oz (99 g)
Buttons
Buttons: 6 buttons (Left/Right-click, Back/Forward, Wheel mode-shift, Middle click)
Scroll wheel: Yes, with auto-shift
Horizontal scroll: Yes, by holding the side button while turning the wheel
Battery
Battery: rechargeable Li-Po (500 mAh) battery
Battery life: up to 70 days on a single full charge. Get three hours of use from a one-minute quick charge
Pricing and Availability
The Logitech MX Anywhere 3 and MX Anywhere 3 for Mac will be available beginning in September 2020 at Logitech.com and Amazon.com in the United States and at select retailers globally. The Logitech MX Anywhere 3 and MX Anywhere 3 for Mac has an MSRP of US$79.99 / EUR 92.99.