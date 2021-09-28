Logitech G303 Shroud Edition Gaming Mouse Launched

Getting the opportunity to design a mouse with Logitech was a dream come true. The G303 is my favourite mouse of all time and using that as the design inspiration we made my perfect mouse, said shroud. Collaborating with Logitech G was an amazing experience, and Im really proud of the final product. Im excited to bring this to all my fans.



It's no secret that shroud takes his play seriously, and having the right gear is important to his success, said Ujesh Desai, general manager of Logitech G. Collaborating with shroud, we started with the classic G303, then crafted it to his hand, calibrated it to his touch, and created a mouse fit thats perfect for his needs. If you are a Shroud fan, and want the same tool he uses, then this is the mouse for you.

The redesigned Logitech G303 Shroud Edition wireless gaming mouse features Logitech LIGHTSPEED, delivering ultra-low latency and reliable performance. It also comes fitted with a pro-grade HERO 25K Sensor for precision and speed. Other subtle enhancements include subtle markings approximating Shrouds finger grip positions, translucent side panels, and USB-C connection.The Logitech G303 Shroud Edition is still lightweight at 75 grams yet robust and comfortable to allow for low-sensitivity DPI and faster aiming. The mouse comes in black and offers up to 145 hours of battery life.Available in October 2021, the Logitech G303 Shroud Edition Wireless Gaming Mouse is expected to retail for £129.00/$129.99 USD MSRP.