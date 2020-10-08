Logitech G335 Gaming Headset Available in a Fresh and Minty Colour

Press Release
Logitech introduces the Logitech G335 gaming headset with a fresh and minty colour. The G335 is the latest addition to the Logitech G-Series Color Collection introduced last year. The Logitech G335 Wired Gaming Headset, which is available in three colours including the new Mint colorway aside from Black and White. To complete the collection, Logitech G is also making its G305 Wireless Gaming Mouse available in Mint colour.
At 240 grams, the Logitech G335 gaming headset is one of the lightest gaming headsets on the market. Using a similar design as the Color Collections award-winning G733 wireless gaming headset, the G335 has a slimmer design for a smaller fit and increased comfort. It features an adjustable suspension headband design and soft-fabric earpad materials to conform to gamers heads for long-lasting comfort, any way they play.
Available in Black, White and Mint, with matching reversible headbands, the Logitech G335 is a welcome addition to the vibrant collection of gaming-grade gear thats fun, colourful and expressive. Designed to mix and match with the existing Color Collection products, this new addition gives gamers more opportunities to customize and personalize their gaming spaces. The G335 will also be compatible with the existing colour-coordinated headband straps and playful mic covers.
The Logitech G335 Wired Gaming Headset features easy plug and play capabilities for use with almost any gaming platform via a 3.5 mm audio jack. Complete gaming-grade audio quality, built-in controls, a volume roller located directly on the ear cup, and a flip-to-mute mic, let gamers immerse themselves in the game without any distractions. The G335 is also Discord Certified for crystal clear audio and communication clarity.
Pricing and Availability
The Logitech G335 Gaming Headset is now available for pre-order at Logitech G for US$69.99. Expected to ship this July 2021.
The Logitech G305 Wireless Gaming Mouse Mint is now available for pre-order at Logitech G for US$59.99. Also expected to ship this July 2021.
Learn more about the Logitech G335 Gaming Headset at Logitech G
Logitech G335 Gaming Headset Available in a Fresh and Minty Colour
Comments
Related Stories
Recent Stories
« BIOSTAR Announce Preliminary Motherboard Support List For Windows 11 · Logitech G335 Gaming Headset Available in a Fresh and Minty Colour