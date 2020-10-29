Logitech G435 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Headset Launched

Logitech G unveils its lightest, most affordable, sustainable wireless gaming headset yet the Logitech G435 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Headset. The Logitech G435 comes in three stylish colours Black and Neon Yellow, Blue and Raspberry, and Off-White and Lilac. The headset features dual wireless connectivity - the gaming-grade LIGHTSPEED 2.4GHz wireless and Bluetooth.
The Logitech G435 certified CarbonNeutral being made of recycled plastic and paper packaging from FSC-certified forests. The Logitech G435 offers up to 18 hours of battery life on a single charge. It is also ultra-lightweight weighing only 165 grams. It features multi-platform compatibility with its wireless connectivity supporting PCs, PlayStation consoles, and mobile devices.
The Logitech G435 is the most sustainable gaming wireless headset Logitech has produced to date. The plastic parts include a minimum of 22% post-consumer recycled content, and the paper packaging comes from FSC-certified forests. By choosing this gaming headset, you're doing your part to help support responsible management of the worlds forests.
The combo of gaming-grade LIGHTSPEED 2.4GHz wireless and Bluetooth gives you the freedom to wirelessly connect to your PC, PlayStation, or mobile device. LIGHTSPEED Wireless connects to your PC or Playstation via a USB-A 2.4 GHz adapter and provides performance tuned for the needs of gamers. While Bluetooth support enables you to connect to your mobile device and play games or listen to music.
Its 40 mm drivers deliver rich and immersive sound, while the dual beamforming mics eliminate the need for a boom mic. The advanced beamforming mics also reduce background noise while amplifying your voice, so you sound like youre in the same room as your friends.
Pricing and Availability
The Logitech G435 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Headset is now available for pre-order at Logitech for £69.99 MSRP.