Logitech G435 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Headset Launched

The Logitech G435 is the most sustainable gaming wireless headset Logitech has produced to date. The plastic parts include a minimum of 22% post-consumer recycled content, and the paper packaging comes from FSC-certified forests. By choosing this gaming headset, you're doing your part to help support responsible management of the world’s forests.The combo of gaming-grade LIGHTSPEED 2.4GHz wireless and Bluetooth gives you the freedom to wirelessly connect to your PC, PlayStation, or mobile device. LIGHTSPEED Wireless connects to your PC or Playstation via a USB-A 2.4 GHz adapter and provides performance tuned for the needs of gamers. While Bluetooth support enables you to connect to your mobile device and play games or listen to music.Its 40 mm drivers deliver rich and immersive sound, while the dual beamforming mics eliminate the need for a boom mic. The advanced beamforming mics also reduce background noise while amplifying your voice, so you sound like you’re in the same room as your friends.The Logitech G435 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Headset is now available for pre-order at Logitech for £69.99 MSRP.