Logitech G and Herman Miller Partners To Create Gaming Furniture

Logitech G and Herman Miller announce their exclusive partnership to research, design and manufacture the next-generation high-performance furniture solutions for gamers. Both Logitech G and Herman Miller with bring years of design and engineering expertise in their respective fields, and combined will address the needs of esports athletes, gamers, and streamers.
Logitech G identified the needs of esports athletes and professional streamers for comfort as their nature of work is prone to long-term health issues. Discomfort could lead to a decline in overall performance. With that in mind, Logitech G and Herman Miller aim to develop high-performance furniture that will not only focus on aesthetics but also excellent ergonomics for long-lasting comfort.
Logitech G and Herman Miller will be incorporating feedback from professional esports teams including Complexity Gaming, TSM, NaVi, and others. The first product of this unique partnership will be a gaming chair that is set to launch this Spring 2020.
"At Herman Miller, we have a rich history of designing solutions to support people wherever they live and work," said Tim Straker, Herman Miller's Chief Marketing Officer. "We're excited to combine our ergonomic, research-driven approach with Logitech G's excellence in technology and innovation. Together, we'll develop high-quality solutions that provide gamers and esports athletes with the utmost support and comfort."
"Logitech G is committed to creating the best gear for gamers. We make that possible through a unique collaboration process between our design and engineering teams, partners and our customers to translate needs and capabilities into products that gamers love," said Peter Kingsley, Chief Marketing Officer at Logitech G. "Herman Miller was the obvious choice for us to partner with given their more than 100 years of expertise. Together we will deliver amazing products with advanced ergonomics, comfort, and performance that gamers deserve."
