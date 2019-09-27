Logitech G and Herman Miller Partners To Create Gaming Furniture

"At Herman Miller, we have a rich history of designing solutions to support people wherever they live and work," said Tim Straker, Herman Miller's Chief Marketing Officer. "We're excited to combine our ergonomic, research-driven approach with Logitech G's excellence in technology and innovation. Together, we'll develop high-quality solutions that provide gamers and esports athletes with the utmost support and comfort."



"Logitech G is committed to creating the best gear for gamers. We make that possible through a unique collaboration process between our design and engineering teams, partners and our customers to translate needs and capabilities into products that gamers love," said Peter Kingsley, Chief Marketing Officer at Logitech G. "Herman Miller was the obvious choice for us to partner with given their more than 100 years of expertise. Together we will deliver amazing products with advanced ergonomics, comfort, and performance that gamers deserve."