Logitech G and McLaren Racing Announces Logitech McLaren G Challenge 2020

Logitech G and McLaren Racing announces the third annual Logitech McLaren G Challenge 2020 building on the success of the previous Logitech G Challenge eRacing competitions. The stakes are higher in this years competition where the winner gets a four-day all-expense paid trip to London where the winner will also get an exclusive access and first-hand experience at McLaren, tour the McLaren Technology Centre, and get coaching from McLarens current F1 driver Lando Norris. Winner will be given a VIP experience and drive a McLaren supercar at the F1 British Grand Prix 2021.
The Logitech McLaren G Challenge 2020 will be played on Project CARS 2 and will divided into four divisions - North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Each division will host online qualifiers and/or wildcard events throughout the summer of 2020. Winners will get to compete in the divisions regional finals. The top three racers from each division will compete in the worldwide grand finals. The three regional finalists will get a paid travel and a guest to the grand finals competition.
Logitech G and McLaren will be using the Challonge Tournament Integration Service for global player registration, automated timekeeping, and point tracking.
The Logitech McLaren G Challenge 2020 is an incredibly exciting step forward in our successful partnership with Logitech G, said Mark Waller, Managing Director of Sales & Marketing at McLaren Racing. G Challenge will continue providing McLaren and Logitech G with a powerful way to connect with our fans and enable more gamers from around the world to share their passion for racing and test their driving skills.
This is our third year working on the G Challenge with Logitech and we cant wait for the green flag, said Joe Barron, Marketing & Esports Manager at Slightly Mad Studios. Previous years have been closely fought, epic contests, which helped us to discover some of the very best new talent in the racing eSports community. 2020 will see new faces going up against established names, and with such a great prize at stake the drivers will be pushing very hard indeed.
G Challenge 2019 Recap
G Challenge 2019 Grand Finals
Sources: Logitech, McLaren Racing