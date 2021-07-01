Logitech G and Riot Games Introduce the Official Gaming Gear of League of Legends

Logitech G in partnership with Riot Games, creator of League of Legends, introduced today a series of collectible League of Legends PC gaming gear. Offering the same high-performance that gamers have come to expect from Logitech G, this collaboration is designed with the League of Legends proprietary Hextech look and feel across a suite of products that includes the Logitech G PRO X Gaming Headset, the Logitech G PRO Wireless Gaming Mouse, the Logitech G PRO Mechanical Gaming Keyboard, and the Logitech G840 XL Gaming Mouse pad.
The Logitech G PRO X Gaming Headset League of Legends Edition was created to inspire League fans and engineered to elevate tournament-level competitors. Built on proven PRO X technology developed with and for Esports pros, this headset features a premium build for outstanding comfort and durability, Blue VO!CE technology for transcendent communications, and 7.1 surround sound for maximum immersion and clarity.
The Logitech G PRO Mechanical Gaming Keyboard League of Legends Edition is a compact tenkeyless design, that frees up table space for low-sens mousing. Featuring durable GX Brown Tactile Switches, it delivers discernable feedback without being too loud or distracting. This keyboard features programmable LIGHTSYNC RGB and onboard memory, letting gamers customize and store a lighting pattern for tournaments.
Logitech G has also added the PRO Wireless Mouse League of Legends Edition. This mouse features LIGHTSPEED Wireless, an ultra-lightweight form, a HERO 25K sensor for pixel-precise targeting, and 50-mm click durability. With 4-8 customizable buttons, including four removable side buttons, the PRO Wireless Mouse delivers pro-level control and precision.
The Logitech G G840 XL Gaming Mouse Pad brings the Summoners rift to your desk and ties the collection together. Its generous 900-mm x 400-mm extra-large format delivers a consistent, stable 3-mm height to eliminate mouse interference while offering maximum play configuration options.
Pricing and Availability
The Logitech G League of Legends Collection is now available for pre-order at Logitech, shipping starts on November 1st. See pricing below.
Logitech G PRO Mechanical Gaming Keyboard: US$129.99
Logitech G PRO X Gaming Headset: US$129.99
Logitech G PRO Wireless Gaming Mouse: US$129.99
Logitech G840 XL Gaming Mousepad: US$49.99