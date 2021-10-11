Logitech G Introduces G413 SE TKL and G413 SE Mechanical Gaming Keyboards

👤by Michael Pabia Comments 📅25.01.2022 10:44:02
Press Release



Logitech G today launches two new mechanical gaming keyboards - Logitech G413 SE and Logitech G413 TKL (Tenkeyless) SE. Both gaming keyboards are engineered for precision and performance but at affordable prices of $79.99 and $69.99, respectively. The new keyboards come fitted with gaming-grade mechanical switches with durable PBT keycaps that are wear-resistant, fade-resistant, and shine resistant. Both keyboards also come in a compact design without a wrist rest and only have white LED backlighting  no RGB lighting. The Logitech G413 SE and Logitech G413 TKL SE are backed with a two-year warranty.


Logitech G413 SE


Logitech G413 SE TKL


The Logitech G413 SE and Logitech G413 TKL SE mechanical gaming keyboards feature Tactile Mechanical Switches, which deliver uncompromising performance and give discernible actuation for gamers who prefer direct feedback. In addition, the keyboards feature durable PBT keycaps designed to hold up over time and heat- and wear-resistant.



The gaming keyboards also feature white LED lighting and a black-brushed aluminum-magnesium alloy top case as the keyboards backbone, the result is a minimal design, balanced with features that make this keyboard a must-have for gamers.

In addition, the Logitech G413 SE and Logitech G413 TKL SE keyboards were designed to deliver reliable key input versus other non-gaming mechanical keyboards, with the addition of the six-key rollover anti-ghosting performance, which means multiple keys can be pressed simultaneously and all register at the same time to trigger a special game move.

Pricing and Availability
The Logitech G413 SE and Logitech G413 TKL SE are now available for pre-order at LogitechG.com for $79.99 and $69.99, respectively.


Assigned tags:
Logitech, Gaming Keyboard, Tenkeyless Keyboard

Related Stories

Recent Stories

« BIOSTAR Announces New B660/H610 Motherboard Range Models · Logitech G Introduces G413 SE TKL and G413 SE Mechanical Gaming Keyboards · Be quiet! Adds Pure Power 11 FM 850W and 1000W Models »