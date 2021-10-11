Logitech G Introduces G413 SE TKL and G413 SE Mechanical Gaming Keyboards

Logitech G today launches two new mechanical gaming keyboards - Logitech G413 SE and Logitech G413 TKL (Tenkeyless) SE. Both gaming keyboards are engineered for precision and performance but at affordable prices of $79.99 and $69.99, respectively. The new keyboards come fitted with gaming-grade mechanical switches with durable PBT keycaps that are wear-resistant, fade-resistant, and shine resistant. Both keyboards also come in a compact design without a wrist rest and only have white LED backlighting no RGB lighting. The Logitech G413 SE and Logitech G413 TKL SE are backed with a two-year warranty.
The Logitech G413 SE and Logitech G413 TKL SE mechanical gaming keyboards feature Tactile Mechanical Switches, which deliver uncompromising performance and give discernible actuation for gamers who prefer direct feedback. In addition, the keyboards feature durable PBT keycaps designed to hold up over time and heat- and wear-resistant.
The gaming keyboards also feature white LED lighting and a black-brushed aluminum-magnesium alloy top case as the keyboards backbone, the result is a minimal design, balanced with features that make this keyboard a must-have for gamers.
In addition, the Logitech G413 SE and Logitech G413 TKL SE keyboards were designed to deliver reliable key input versus other non-gaming mechanical keyboards, with the addition of the six-key rollover anti-ghosting performance, which means multiple keys can be pressed simultaneously and all register at the same time to trigger a special game move.
Pricing and Availability
The Logitech G413 SE and Logitech G413 TKL SE are now available for pre-order at LogitechG.com for $79.99 and $69.99, respectively.