Logitech G Introduces G-Series Colour Collection

Logitech G-Series Colour Collection

Logitech G733 LIGHTSPEED Gaming Headset

Logteich G915 TKL

Logitech G305 LIGHTSPEED

Logitech G203 LIGHTSYNC

Logitech puts a fresh and new look to gaming peripherals with the new Logitech G-Series Colour Collection. The collection appeals to the needs of streamers and content creators to fits their individual style and personality. The G-Series Colour Collection are the perfect streaming and gaming gear. The collection offers colour variations for the Logitech G733 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Headset, Logitech G305 LIGHTSPEED Gaming Mouse, Logitech G915 TKL Gaming Keyboard, and Logitech G203 LIGHTSYNC gaming mouse.Gamers can choose from a Black or White version of the Logitech G915 TKL Wireless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard, and Black, White, Blue and Lilac versions of the Logitech G203 Gaming Mouse and G305 Wireless Gaming Mouse.The new Logitech G733 LIGHTSPEED wireless headset comes in your choice of White, Blue, Lilac, and Black. It only weighs 278g, features new colourful and reversible suspension headbands and comes equipped with soft dual-layer memory foam earpads that conform to your head, making it one of the most comfortable headsets Logitech G has ever designed. To accompany the G733, Logitech G unveiled a collection of colour-coordinated headband straps, in addition to playful mic covers that are compatible with all Logitech G headsets and mic booms.Made of premium materials and designed to stun. G915 TKL is compact and wireless with a sleek and clean look. The unique and modern low profile design takes gaming keyboards to the next dimension.Wireless G305 LIGHTSPEED, now in fresh new colors, features a classic shape for long-lasting comfort. With an amazing battery life of up to 9 months of typical use, G305 can take you from work to play and back again with easeWith a classic gamer shape and simple 6-button design, G203 is ready to play. Customize the vibrant LIGHTSYNC RGB4Advanced features that require USB port and Logitech G HUB Gaming Software. Download free at LogitechG.com/GHUB lighting in a variety of fun ways to fit your aesthetic. Light up your gameand your desktop.The Logitech G733 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Headset is expected to retail for $129 USD MSRP. The Straps, which are available in five options, will retail for $9.99 USD MSRP each; the set of five fun mic covers, for playful customization, will retail for $9.99 USD MSRP.The G915 TKL Gaming Keyboard retails for $229.99, while the Logitech G305 retails for $59.99 and the Logitech G203 LIGHTSYNC Gaming Mouse retails for $39.99.