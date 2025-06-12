Logitech G Introduces RS H-Shifter for Racing Series Ecosystem

👤by Michael Pabia Comments 📅18.03.2026 13:37:28


Logitech G has unveiled the RS H-Shifter, a new addition to its Racing Series Ecosystem designed to deliver a more authentic and tactile sim racing experience. Built around a 7-speed plus reverse (7+R) configuration, the new shifter focuses on precision gear engagement, durability, and cross-platform compatibility.

Aimed at both enthusiasts and competitive sim racers, the RS H-Shifter combines mechanical realism with modern engineering. Logitech G positions the product as a solution for users seeking a more immersive manual driving experience across titles such as Assetto Corsa and Forza Horizon.



Authentic Gear Changes
 The RS H-Shifter features a 7-speed plus reverse mechanism designed to replicate the feel of a real manual transmission.
 Each shift delivers defined tactile feedback, enabling more precise control during racing scenarios.

Durable Construction
 The shifter is built using aluminium, steel, and high-strength plastic components for long-term reliability.
 It has undergone extensive stress testing to ensure consistent performance under demanding use.

Immersive Gameplay Features
 Push-through lockouts for reverse and seventh gear help prevent accidental shifts during intense sessions.
 Hall Effect contactless sensors are used to minimise wear while maintaining consistent input accuracy over time.

Customisable Ergonomics
 The RS H-Shifter supports aftermarket gear knobs with an M8 thread and optional shaft extenders.
 This allows users to tailor the setup to suit different racing rigs or personal preferences.

Flexible Mounting Options
 The unit includes both a table clamp and rig mounting support for stability across various setups.
 It is suitable for both desk-based and dedicated sim racing environments.

Cross-Platform Compatibility
 The RS H-Shifter integrates directly with Logitech G RS50 and PRO wheels without requiring additional adapters.
 It is compatible with PC via USB and supports consoles when used with Logitech G Racing Adapter and G-Series wheels.

As part of the broader Racing Series Ecosystem, the RS H-Shifter expands Logitech Gs sim racing portfolio with a focus on hands-on realism and versatility across platforms.

Pricing and Availability
The Logitech G RS H-Shifter is available globally starting 17 March 2026, priced at $159.99 / 159.99 / £139.99. Now available on the Logitech Amazon Store.

Assigned tags:
Logitech, Sim Racing, Racing Simulators

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