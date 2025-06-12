Logitech G Introduces RS H-Shifter for Racing Series Ecosystem

Logitech G has unveiled the RS H-Shifter, a new addition to its Racing Series Ecosystem designed to deliver a more authentic and tactile sim racing experience. Built around a 7-speed plus reverse (7+R) configuration, the new shifter focuses on precision gear engagement, durability, and cross-platform compatibility.
Aimed at both enthusiasts and competitive sim racers, the RS H-Shifter combines mechanical realism with modern engineering. Logitech G positions the product as a solution for users seeking a more immersive manual driving experience across titles such as Assetto Corsa and Forza Horizon.
Authentic Gear Changes
The RS H-Shifter features a 7-speed plus reverse mechanism designed to replicate the feel of a real manual transmission.
Each shift delivers defined tactile feedback, enabling more precise control during racing scenarios.
Durable Construction
The shifter is built using aluminium, steel, and high-strength plastic components for long-term reliability.
It has undergone extensive stress testing to ensure consistent performance under demanding use.
Immersive Gameplay Features
Push-through lockouts for reverse and seventh gear help prevent accidental shifts during intense sessions.
Hall Effect contactless sensors are used to minimise wear while maintaining consistent input accuracy over time.
Customisable Ergonomics
The RS H-Shifter supports aftermarket gear knobs with an M8 thread and optional shaft extenders.
This allows users to tailor the setup to suit different racing rigs or personal preferences.
Flexible Mounting Options
The unit includes both a table clamp and rig mounting support for stability across various setups.
It is suitable for both desk-based and dedicated sim racing environments.
Cross-Platform Compatibility
The RS H-Shifter integrates directly with Logitech G RS50 and PRO wheels without requiring additional adapters.
It is compatible with PC via USB and supports consoles when used with Logitech G Racing Adapter and G-Series wheels.
As part of the broader Racing Series Ecosystem, the RS H-Shifter expands Logitech Gs sim racing portfolio with a focus on hands-on realism and versatility across platforms.
Pricing and Availability
The Logitech G RS H-Shifter is available globally starting 17 March 2026, priced at $159.99 / 159.99 / £139.99. Now available on the Logitech Amazon Store.