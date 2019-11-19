Logitech G Presents G203 LIGHTSYNC Gaming Mouse

Logitech G introduces the new Logitech G203 LIGHTSYNC gaming mouse which delivers gaming-grade performance, versatility, and a classic design that most gamers feel comfortable with at an affordable price of $39.99 MSRP. The Logitech G203 LIGHTSYNC features a 6-button design, a tested and proven layout for gaming mice, which are fully programmable. It packs a high-precision sensor with adjustable DPI from 200 up to 8000, delivering accuracy, tracking speed, and consistency.
The Logitech G203 comes with LIGHTSYNC RGB lighting that includes up to 16.8 million colours, customizable using the Logitech G HUB Software. The software also customizes the commands for each of the six buttons of the mouse. The Logitech G203 LIGHTSYNC weighs at 85 grams and it comes in black and white models.
Specifications
Requirements: Windows 7 or later, macOS 10.10 or later, Chrome OS
Dimensions (HWD): 116.6 x 62.15 x 38.2 mm
Weight: 85 grams (mouse only)
Cable Length: 2.1m
Resolution: 200 8,000 DPI
USB report rate: 1000 Hz (1ms)
Microprocessor: 32-bit ARM
Warranty: 2 Years
Pricing and Availability
The Logitech G203 LIGHTSYNC Gaming Mouse is expected to be available at partner resellers worldwide by May 2020. Available in black and white versions for US$39.99 MSRP. Learn more about the Logitech G203 LIGHTSYNC at the Logitech website.
Source: Logitech.com (Press Release