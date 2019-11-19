Logitech G Presents G203 LIGHTSYNC Gaming Mouse

Specifications

Requirements: Windows 7 or later, macOS 10.10 or later, Chrome OS

Dimensions (HWD): 116.6 x 62.15 x 38.2 mm

Weight: 85 grams (mouse only)

Cable Length: 2.1m

Resolution: 200  8,000 DPI

USB report rate: 1000 Hz (1ms)

Microprocessor: 32-bit ARM

Warranty: 2 Years

The Logitech G203 LIGHTSYNC Gaming Mouse is expected to be available at partner resellers worldwide by May 2020. Available in black and white versions for US$39.99 MSRP. Learn more about the Logitech G203 LIGHTSYNC at the Logitech website