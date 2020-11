The Logitech G PRO X SUPERLIGHT features a more responsive 2.4 GHz LIGHTSPEED wireless for untethered play and up to 70 hours of battery life. The new mouse has large, zero-additive PTFE feet, for a low-friction experience that delivers unrivalled precision, speed and manoeuvrability.The PRO X SUPERLIGHT comes equipped with Logitech G’s HERO 25K sensor at 25,600 DPI, the industry’s first sub-micron level mouse sensor that can accurately track movement at the sub-micron level — approximately 1/50th the thickness of a human hair — without compromising on accuracy. The sensor does this without the use of smoothing and without spurious motion or parasitic counts.The HERO 25K sensor utilizes a smart power management system to continuously adjust frame rates based on the movement of the mouse to minimize power consumption. Even at high DPI, HERO is 10X more power-efficient than previous Logitech G sensors.The Logitech G PRO X SUPERLIGHT wireless ultralight gaming mouse is available in Black and White colours, now available for pre-order at Logitech G for pre-order for US$149.99.