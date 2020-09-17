Press Release
Logitech G unveils its lightest wireless esports gaming mouse yet the Logitech G PRO X SUPERLIGHT. It features the Logitech LIGHTSPEED wireless technology, a gaming-grade HERO 25K sensor, and a highly refined mechanical design all in an ultralight mouse package that weighs less than 63 grams. The Logitech G PRO SUPERLIGHT is quickly becoming the new standard reference for the worlds elite esports professionals. The ultralight mouse was recently field-tested by esports athletes and played a key role in helping the ASTRALIS win the Season 12 ESL PRO League Final and G2 Esports win the 2020 League of Legends European Championship.
The Logitech G PRO X SUPERLIGHT features a more responsive 2.4 GHz LIGHTSPEED wireless for untethered play and up to 70 hours of battery life. The new mouse has large, zero-additive PTFE feet, for a low-friction experience that delivers unrivalled precision, speed and manoeuvrability.
The PRO X SUPERLIGHT comes equipped with Logitech Gs HERO 25K sensor at 25,600 DPI, the industrys first sub-micron level mouse sensor that can accurately track movement at the sub-micron level approximately 1/50th the thickness of a human hair without compromising on accuracy. The sensor does this without the use of smoothing and without spurious motion or parasitic counts.
The HERO 25K sensor utilizes a smart power management system to continuously adjust frame rates based on the movement of the mouse to minimize power consumption. Even at high DPI, HERO is 10X more power-efficient than previous Logitech G sensors.
Pricing and Availability
The Logitech G PRO X SUPERLIGHT wireless ultralight gaming mouse is available in Black and White colours, now available for pre-order at Logitech G for pre-order for US$149.99.
