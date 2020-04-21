Logitech G PRO X Wireless Gaming Headset Launched

Logitech launches the Logitech G PRO X Wireless Gaming Headset featuring the pro-grade LIGHTSPEED wireless technology designed for the worlds elite eSports professionals. The Logitech G PRO X uses high-quality materials, advanced communications, precision audio, and total wireless freedom. The PRO X LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Headset is now equipped with 2.4 GHz LIGHTSPEED wireless, which delivers over 20 hours of battery life and 42 feet of range.
Additionally, the new headset features advanced Blue VO!CE software for incredible voice clarity and high-quality communication in-game or on stream, the PRO-G 50 mm driver for crisp professional audio, next-generation DTS 7.1 surround sound for better situational awareness and comfortable memory foam padding with a lightweight design delivering hours of comfort for long practice sessions or competitive gaming.
The PRO X Wireless gaming headset is an important addition to our line-up of pro gaming headsets, said Chris Pate, portfolio manager of the Logitech G PRO Line. The PRO X Wireless headset gives pros and aspiring esports athletes the ultimate wireless headset, providing them with the performance, communications and comfort they need, without any wires or limitations.
Key Features LIGHTSPEED Wireless Technology
- BLUE VO!CE Advanced Microphone Technology
- Pro-grade, sleek and minimal design for supreme comfort and durability
- DTS Headphone:X 2.0: Next-generation Surround Sound
- PRO-G 50mm drivers with unique hybrid mesh construction
Pricing and Availability
The Logitech G PRO X Wireless LIGHTSPEED Gaming Headset is expected to be available in August of 2020, for US$199.99/£189.99 MSRP. Now available for pre-order at Logitech.com.
Source: Businesswire