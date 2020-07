Logitech G PRO X Wireless Gaming Headset Launched

“The PRO X Wireless gaming headset is an important addition to our line-up of pro gaming headsets,” said Chris Pate, portfolio manager of the Logitech G PRO Line. “The PRO X Wireless headset gives pros and aspiring esports athletes the ultimate wireless headset, providing them with the performance, communications and comfort they need, without any wires or limitations.”

Key Features

– LIGHTSPEED Wireless Technology- BLUE VO!CE Advanced Microphone Technology- Pro-grade, sleek and minimal design for supreme comfort and durability- DTS Headphone:X 2.0: Next-generation Surround Sound- PRO-G 50mm drivers with unique hybrid mesh constructionThe Logitech G PRO X Wireless LIGHTSPEED Gaming Headset is expected to be available in August of 2020, for US$199.99/£189.99 MSRP. Now available for pre-order at Logitech.com