Logitech G Teams up With Riot Games for an Exclusive League of Legends Partnership

Logitech G and Riot Games, creator of League of Legends, the most-played PC game in the world, today announced an exclusive new multi-year partnership. As a part of the agreement, Logitech G will introduce a portfolio of officially licensed League of Legends (LoL) gaming products, the first of which is inspired by the aesthetics of the global virtual music group, K/DA, and their 2020 comeback.
Were honored to be selected as the official and exclusive partner to RIOT Games for the worlds biggest games ever, League of Legends, said Peter Kingsley, chief marketing officer at Logitech G. Our multi-year partnership will bring several products, technology and design collaborations that will give League of Legends fans the best way to play.
We aim to deliver to our players the best and most expressive ways in showing their love and passion for League of Legends, said Christian Bayley, director of consumer products at Riot Games. For that reason, were excited to partner with Logitech G to bring unique, world-class gaming products to LoL, and K/DA, fans around the world.
Logitech G K/DA Collection
The first collection will include a K/DA-branded suite of Logitech Gs most popular gaming peripherals, including the Logitech G733 gaming headset, the Logitech G304/G305 gaming mouse, the G840 gaming mousepad and the exclusive Logitech G333 LoL gaming in-ear headset, complete with co-designed coloring, images, and branding.
The centerpiece to this new collection is the Logitech G733 Lightspeed Wireless RGB Gaming Headset, a lightweight, full-featured wireless headset that comes in four colors to fit your style. Weighing only 278 grams, the headset features new colorful, reversible and adjustable suspension headbands, and comes equipped with soft dual-layer memory foam earpads that conform to your head, making it one of the lightest and most comfortable headsets Logitech G has ever designed.
The Logitech G333 LoL gaming in-ear headset is the first in-ear headphone from Logitech G. Featuring dual audio drivers in each ear housing, one driver dedicated to the bass, the other is dedicated to the mids and highs, the G333 delivers a powerful audio gaming experience.
To help you unlock all your abilities, the Logitech G304/G305 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Mouse is a compact, lightweight, high-performance gaming mouse. Weighing only 99 grams for high maneuverability, the G304 features HERO sensor and LIGHTSPEED wireless technologies in a design gamers love.
The Logitech G840 XL Gaming Mouse Pad was selected for its gigantic surface area, which gives gamers more space to play, and makes for a large canvas on which to print the custom K/DA artwork. The G840 gaming mouse pad features a rubber base, allowing for quick, sweeping hand movements, while the performance-tuned surface provides optimal sensor imagery for precise cursor movement even at high speeds.
Learn more about the Logitech G K/DA Collection at Logitech.com
Pricing and Availability
Starting today, all products will be available at LogitechG.com in China only, with availability to the rest of the world in 2021. See MSRP below.
Logitech K/DA G333 In-ear Headset: $49.99 USD
Logitech K/DA G733 Lightspeed Wireless RGB Gaming Headset:$129.99 USD
Logitech K/DA G304/G305 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Mouse: $59.99 USD
Logitech K/DA G840 XL Gaming Mouse Pad: $49.99 USD