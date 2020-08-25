Logitech G Teams up With Riot Games for an Exclusive League of Legends Partnership

Were honored to be selected as the official and exclusive partner to RIOT Games for the worlds biggest games ever, League of Legends, said Peter Kingsley, chief marketing officer at Logitech G. Our multi-year partnership will bring several products, technology and design collaborations that will give League of Legends fans the best way to play.



We aim to deliver to our players the best and most expressive ways in showing their love and passion for League of Legends, said Christian Bayley, director of consumer products at Riot Games. For that reason, were excited to partner with Logitech G to bring unique, world-class gaming products to LoL, and K/DA, fans around the world.

Logitech G K/DA Collection