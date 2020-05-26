Logitech G Unveil the G923 Racing Wheel and Pedals With Next-Gen TRUEFORCE Feedback System

After almost seven years languishing on unchanged hardware a new generation of powerful videogame consoles is just on the horizon, bringing their capabilities closer to that of a performance PC. Of course peripheral manufacturers will be keen to capitalise on demand for controllers of all types that augment the experiences in next-gen games; none more so than Logitech, whose gaming division have just unveiled a long-awaited addition to their G-series racing wheels.
The Logitech G923 Racing Wheel and Pedals is an updated design based on the G920 that features the latest TRUEFORCE high-definition force feedback system. This proprietary technology utilises game engine inputs to replicate wheel feedback, making what players feel even more realistic than previous force-feedback implementations. It has been developed in partnership with professional racing drivers and competitive sim enthusiasts to encompass the strong and subtle information that can be relayed to the driver through the wheel in real-world scenarios.
TRUEFORCE is currently supported by Assetto Corsa Competitzione and GRID 2019 on PC and XBOX One, with more titles expected in the upcoming generation. Fallback Logitech force-feedback modes will be available in other titles.
The physical aspects of the G923 package has received a considerable re-work over the G920, including brushed metal steering wheel, polished pedals and a leather wheel cover for maximum comfort. Advanced features include:
- Programmable Dual Clutch Launch Controls - allows racers to get off the line cleaner and faster with a programmable dual-clutch that facilitates maximum traction and minimum smoke.
- Built-In Rev Indicator - built-in colored LED lights indicate your RPM range, alerting the racer when theyre hitting redline.
- On-Wheel Game Controls - Xbox title controls are integrated into the steering wheel for total control at your fingertips.
- Progressive Brake Pedals - featuring a new progressive spring for a more responsive feel, the new brake pedal responsiveness adds more realism and control.
- 24-Point Selection Dial - built in selection dial allows the racer to adjust traction, torque, automatic stability management, brake force and more.
A wide range of settings including wheel sensitivity, force feedback levels and button customization can be adjusted through the G-Series HUB software for PC, allowing the assembly of custom profiles for any appropriate game.
The model launched today is supported by PC and XBOX One, and will be compatible with the XBOX Series X when the next-gen console is released in the Holiday 2020 period (i.e. Nov-Dec 2020). The product page also indicates that a model compatible with the PS4 be available for Sony's console, but recent disclosures surrounding backwards and forwards compatibility for controllers may have meant that PS5 support is more piecemeal.
Technical Specifications
REQUIREMENTS (XBOX ONE)
- Xbox One game system
- Game that supports Logitech force feedback racing wheel.
REQUIREMENTS (PC)
- Windows® 10, 8, 8.1 & 7
- 150 MB of available hard disk space
- USB 2.0 port
- Game that supports Logitech force feedback racing wheel. For a list of supported games, visit logitechg.com/support/g923-xb1
PACKAGE CONTENTS
- Steering wheel
- Pedals
- Power supply
- User documentation
WHEEL PHYSICAL SPECIFICATIONS
- Height: 270 mm
- Width: 260 mm
- Depth: 278 mm
- Weight without cables: 2.25 kg
PEDALS PHYSICAL SPECIFICATIONS
- Height: 167 mm
- Width: 428.5 mm
- Depth: 311 mm
- Weight without cables: 3.1 kg
WHEEL TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS
- Rotation: 900 degrees lock-to-lock
- Hall-effect steering sensor
- Dual-Motor Force Feedback with TRUEFORCE
- Overheat safeguard
PEDAL TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS
- Nonlinear brake pedal
- Patented carpet grip system
- Textured heel grip
- Self-calibrating
Pricing and Availability
The Logitech G923 Racing Wheel and Pedals will be available for PC and Xbox One this month at an MSRP of $399.99 or £349.99 in the UK with a 2yr limited warranty. More information can be found at the product page.
SOURCE: Via Press Release