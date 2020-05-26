Logitech G Unveil the G923 Racing Wheel and Pedals With Next-Gen TRUEFORCE Feedback System

- Programmable Dual Clutch Launch Controls - allows racers to get off the line cleaner and faster with a programmable dual-clutch that facilitates maximum traction and minimum smoke.

- Built-In Rev Indicator - built-in colored LED lights indicate your RPM range, alerting the racer when theyre hitting redline.

- On-Wheel Game Controls - Xbox title controls are integrated into the steering wheel for total control at your fingertips.

- Progressive Brake Pedals - featuring a new progressive spring for a more responsive feel, the new brake pedal responsiveness adds more realism and control.

- 24-Point Selection Dial - built in selection dial allows the racer to adjust traction, torque, automatic stability management, brake force and more.

REQUIREMENTS (XBOX ONE)

- Xbox One game system

- Game that supports Logitech force feedback racing wheel.



REQUIREMENTS (PC)

- Windows® 10, 8, 8.1 & 7

- 150 MB of available hard disk space

- USB 2.0 port

- Game that supports Logitech force feedback racing wheel. For a list of supported games, visit logitechg.com/support/g923-xb1



PACKAGE CONTENTS

- Steering wheel

- Pedals

- Power supply

- User documentation



WHEEL PHYSICAL SPECIFICATIONS

- Height: 270 mm

- Width: 260 mm

- Depth: 278 mm

- Weight without cables: 2.25 kg



PEDALS PHYSICAL SPECIFICATIONS

- Height: 167 mm

- Width: 428.5 mm

- Depth: 311 mm

- Weight without cables: 3.1 kg



WHEEL TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS

- Rotation: 900 degrees lock-to-lock

- Hall-effect steering sensor

- Dual-Motor Force Feedback with TRUEFORCE

- Overheat safeguard



PEDAL TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS

- Nonlinear brake pedal

- Patented carpet grip system

- Textured heel grip

- Self-calibrating