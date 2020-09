Logitech G Unveils Two Audio Solutions for New Oculus Quest 2 VR

Based on the award-winning PRO Headset, the Logitech PRO Gaming Headset for Oculus Quest 2 is a certified Oculus Ready over-ear audio solution for Oculus Quest 2. The headset features the same core audio technology featured in the original Logitech PRO Gaming Headset but comes with a custom-length cable for simple and effective connectivity to your Oculus Quest 2. Designed for comfort and durability, PRO Gaming Headset is sturdy, comfortable, and lightweight thanks to its aluminium fork and steel framed headband, premium leatherette ear cups, and memory foam ear pads.The Logitech G333 VR Gaming Earphones for Oculus Quest 2 is expected to retail for $49.99 USD MSRP. The Logitech G PRO Gaming Headset for Oculus Quest 2 retails for $99.99 USD MSRP. Both are expected to be available in September 2020 at LogitechG.com oculus.com , and partner resellers worldwide.