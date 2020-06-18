Logitech G Unveils Two Audio Solutions for New Oculus Quest 2 VR

Press Release
Logitech G unveils the Logitech G333 VR Gaming Earphones and Logitech G PRO Gaming Headset designed and configured for the new Oculus Quest 2 all-in-one VR. The new Logitech G333 VR Gaming Earphones is the first high-performance, in-ear headphone from Logitech G to feature an asymmetrical, custom length cable created specifically for the Oculus Quest 2 headset. Featuring dual dedicated audio drivers, one for highs and mids, and one for bass, the Logitech G333 VR provides detail-rich sound for accurate reproduction of the entire VR world.
Certified Oculus Ready, the Logitech G333 VR is designed with a sturdy aluminium housing and elegant flat cables that wont get twisted, G333 VR ensures reliable durability and a premium look that matches the stunning Oculus Quest 2.
Based on the award-winning PRO Headset, the Logitech PRO Gaming Headset for Oculus Quest 2 is a certified Oculus Ready over-ear audio solution for Oculus Quest 2. The headset features the same core audio technology featured in the original Logitech PRO Gaming Headset but comes with a custom-length cable for simple and effective connectivity to your Oculus Quest 2. Designed for comfort and durability, PRO Gaming Headset is sturdy, comfortable, and lightweight thanks to its aluminium fork and steel framed headband, premium leatherette ear cups, and memory foam ear pads.
Pricing and Availability
The Logitech G333 VR Gaming Earphones for Oculus Quest 2 is expected to retail for $49.99 USD MSRP. The Logitech G PRO Gaming Headset for Oculus Quest 2 retails for $99.99 USD MSRP. Both are expected to be available in September 2020 at LogitechG.com, oculus.com, and partner resellers worldwide.
