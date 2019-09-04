Logitech Introduces ERGO K860 Ergonomic Split Keyboard

Logitech ERGO K860 Specifications

Height x Width x Depth: 9.17 in (233 mm) x 17.95 in (456 mm) x 1.89 in (48 mm)

Weight: 40.92 oz (1160 g)

Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0 (Need Bluetooth support and Keyboard HID) for Windows 8, Windows 10 or later macOS 10.13 or later

2.4GHz USB Receiver: (Need a USB A port) for Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows10 or later macOS 10.13 or later

Wireless Range: 10-meter (33-feet) wireless range with wireless encryption

Battery Type: 2x AAA Batteries

Package Contents: Ergonomic Keyboard, USB Receiver, 2 X AAA batteries, QSG

Warranty: 1-Year Limited Hardware Warranty

The Logitech ERGO K860 Ergonomic Split Keyboard is designed for daily use at home and office. The ERGO K860 is fitted with durable keys rated for up to 10 million keystroke lifespan. Type with confidence on a curved keyframe using Logitechs Perfect Stroke key system, designed for comfort, precision, and fluidity. User-friendly online onboarding, including ergonomic workstation tips, makes setting up ERGO K860 easy with Mac and PC platforms. The ERGO K860 connects wirelessly via Bluetooth Low Energy or the USB dongle. It also comes with an included AAA battery offering up an impressive 2 years of battery life. A battery LED indicator on the top glows red when it is running low on battery. Users can also personalize the ERGO K860 using the Logitech Options software which allows you to assign specific functions on the F-keys such as custom shortcuts, macros and others for greater productivity.The Logitech ERGO K860 Ergonomic Split Keyboard will be available in January 2020 at Logitech.com and Amazon.com with a suggested retail price of $129.99USD.