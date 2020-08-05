Logitech Introduces ERGO M575 Wireless Trackball

Logitech introduces the ERGO M575 Wireless Trackball, an elegant wireless trackball mouse with easy thumb control designed to maximize comfort and save space. The ERGO M575 provides cursor control without the need to move your arms so your hand and forearm can stay relaxed. Available in off-white and graphite colours, the ERGO M575 offers great palm support for a wide range of hand sizes. It is ideal for any size of desktop or table.
The Logitech ERGO M575 Wireless Trackball uses a USB receiver or Bluetooth for wireless connection. It offers up to 24 months of battery life with the provided AA battery, thanks to its Bluetooth Low Energy connectivity which works on Mac, iPod, and PC. Users can also adjust tracking and cursor control speed using the Logitech Options software.
Design Choice Youll Feel Good About
Quality the Lasts
ERGO M575 is durable and reliable. With Swiss engineering and end-to-end control of the production process, it's designed to perform for more than 3 million quality clicks.
Made with Recycled Plastic
The plastic parts in ERGO M575 include post-consumer recycled plastic 50% for Graphite and 21% for Off-white to give a second life to end-of-life plastic and help reduce our carbon footprint.
Designed for Power Efficiency
The innovative sensor performs its best with ultralow battery consumption. Stay powered up to 2 years on a single AA battery.
Responsible Packaging
The paper packaging of the ERGO M575 comes from FSC-certified forests. By choosing this product, you are supporting responsible management of the worlds forests.
Pricing and Availability
The new Logitech ERGO M575W Wireless Trackball is now available at Logitech.com for US$49.99, available in Off-white and Graphite colours.