Logitech Introduces ERGO M575 Wireless Trackball

Design Choice You’ll Feel Good About

ERGO M575 is durable and reliable. With Swiss engineering and end-to-end control of the production process, it's designed to perform for more than 3 million quality clicks.The plastic parts in ERGO M575 include post-consumer recycled plastic — 50% for Graphite and 21% for Off-white — to give a second life to end-of-life plastic and help reduce our carbon footprint.The innovative sensor performs its best with ultralow battery consumption. Stay powered up to 2 years on a single AA battery.The paper packaging of the ERGO M575 comes from FSC -certified forests. By choosing this product, you are supporting responsible management of the world’s forests.The new Logitech ERGO M575W Wireless Trackball is now available at Logitech.com for US$49.99, available in Off-white and Graphite colours.