Logitech Introduces Logi Dock All-in-one Docking Station

Logitech introduces the Logi Dock all-in-one docking station to declutter desktops and make video conferences easier. The Logi Dock offers expanded connectivity, power delivery, touch controls, speakers, noise-cancelling microphones, and more. It is ideal for professionals that seek to optimize their workspace and minimize clutter using a small all-in-one docking solution. The Logi Dock is targeted to be certified for popular video conferencing applications including Zoom, Microsoft Teams, and Google Meet.
Optimize Your Workspace
Logi Dock connects up to five USB peripherals and up to two monitors while charging your laptop up to 100W. One cable connection from Logi Dock to the laptop eliminates excess wires, dongles, and unnecessary chargers for a cleaner, more organized workspace.
Logi Tune
Logi Dock integrates with Logi Tune, an intuitive app that helps control and customize the experience of Logitech personal collaboration devices. When combined with Logi Tunes calendar integration, Logi Dock provides intelligent lighting cues to notify when a meeting is about to start and comes with intuitive buttons to join, mute, turn the camera on/off, and end calls, creating an effortless meeting experience.
For Video Conferencing and More
Logi Dock is built with enterprise-grade audio. Users can leverage the noise-cancelling speakerphone and, for private conversations, automatically switch audio to a Zone Wireless headset or Zone True Wireless earbuds. The Logi Dock is also excellent for listening to music with its powerful 55mm neodymium audio drivers with passive radiators for enhanced bass.
Pricing
The Logi Dock is available in Graphite and White colours. The Logi Dock has a suggested retail price of £399, coming this Q4 2021.