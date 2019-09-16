Logitech Introduces StreamCam For Home Studio

Logitech introduces the new Logitech StreamCam, a webcam designed for home studio streaming. The Logitech StreamCam is designed for content creation with its 1080p/60 fps video capture, USB-C connectivity, and flexible mounting options. Using the Logitech Capture software, the Logitech StreamCam can automate exposure, framing, and stabilization. The softwares facial recognition smart focus and exposure help content creators look good in every video. The StreamCam uses AI-enabled smart framing to ensure you are always in view. The Logitech StreamCam can capture vertical videos in Full HD for Facebook and Instagram stories. It also comes with stereo and dual-mono audio settings offerings recording options based on preferences. StreamCam is also supported on XSplit and Open Broadcaster Software (OBS).
Professional Broadcasting at HomeThe Logitech StreamCam captures pristine quality video at true-to-life 1080P at 60 FPS and quality audio with its dual front-facing microphones. It features versatile mounting options and USB-C connectivity. The StreamCam is compatible with Windows and Mac.
Full HD Vertical VideoThe Logitech StreamCam can be shifted to portrait mode to capture full HD video in 9:16 vertical format thats perfect for Instagram and Facebook stories.
Pricing and Availability
The Logitech StreamCam is available in two colours White and Graphite. The Logitech StreamCam is now available at Logitech.com for US$169.99 / GBP 139.00.