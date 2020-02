Logitech Introduces StreamCam For Home Studio

Professional Broadcasting at Home

Full HD Vertical Video

The Logitech StreamCam captures pristine quality video at true-to-life 1080P at 60 FPS and quality audio with its dual front-facing microphones. It features versatile mounting options and USB-C connectivity. The StreamCam is compatible with Windows and Mac.The Logitech StreamCam can be shifted to portrait mode to capture full HD video in 9:16 vertical format that’s perfect for Instagram and Facebook stories.The Logitech StreamCam is available in two colours – White and Graphite. The Logitech StreamCam is now available at Logitech.com for US$169.99 / GBP 139.00.