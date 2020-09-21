Logitech McLaren G Challenge 2021 Begins This July

Press Release
Logitech G and McLaren Racing announce the return of the Logitech McLaren G Challenge For 2021 a competition to excite racers and race fans around the world. 2021 Logitech McLaren G Challenge racing season will start on July 1st, 2021, and will feature several new additions and challenges. The tournament will expand to include three divisions: Open Wheel, Stock Car, and Sports Car Racing. In this fourth year, G Challenge will be played on the iRacing and Assetto Corsa Competizione games, replacing last years game of choice which was Project CARS 2. The Grand Finale will be held on January 15, 2022, in Las Vegas.
Events and Prizes
This years three division winners of the 2021 Logitech McLaren G Challenge will earn a four-day all-expenses paid trip to London, a behind-the-scenes experience of the McLaren Technology Centre, coaching with McLaren F1 driver Lando Norris, and a VIP experience at the 2022 Formula 1 British Grand Prix.
In celebration of this years new look, Logitech G and McLaren will host a celebrity Pro-Am race on 7 July, where celebrities will form two teams to compete in a Stock Car and Open Wheel race. American racing driver William Byron and McLaren Formula 1 driver Lando Norris will captain and draft their respective teams. Additional celebrities include rapper, singer, and songwriter A$AP Ferg, Arrow McLaren SP racing driver, Felix Rosenqvist, American race car driver and NASCAR pit reporter, Parker Kligerman and Indianapolis 500 Champion from Brazil, Tony Kanaan.
Grand Finale
The top three racers from each division (Open Wheel, Stock Car, and Sports Car) will earn an all-expenses paid trip to the Grand Finals Weekend to compete for the championship. The Grand Finals Weekend will be packed full of exciting activities, including a live on-track driving experience with exotic race cars, official meet and greets with professional drivers, athletes, and other celebrities, and a chance at winning the McLaren Racing VIP Experience Grand Prize.
Registration
Registration for online qualifiers is now open at https://logitechgchallenge.com/
