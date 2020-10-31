Logitech MX Keys Mini Minimalist Wireless Keyboard Designed for Creators

Our new smaller form factor is a result of the input and requests from the creative community for a smaller version of our popular MX Keys, said Tolya Polyanker, head of MX Master Series for creativity and productivity at Logitech. MX Keys Mini allows you to regain control of your workspace, giving you more room for ideas to flow while keeping you productive and comfortable for hours.

- Connect via the Bluetooth Low Energy technology- Easy-switch keys to connect up to three devices and easily switch between them- 10 meters wireless range 10- Hand proximity sensors that turn the backlighting on- Ambient light sensors that adjust backlighting brightness- USB-C rechargeable- On/Off power switch- Caps Lock and Battery indicator lights- Compatible with Logitech Flow enabled mouseThe Logitech MX Keys Mini is equipped with Perfect Stroke, Logitechs best non-mechanical typing technology. The compact keyboard form-factor allow users to have more desk space for the mouse or drawing tablet. Three new functions designed to optimize your work experience when using Logitech Options are available in MX Keys Mini: a dictation key (feature provided by Windows and macOS, available in select countries), mute/unmute microphone key and an emoji key.The Logitech MX Keys Mini can stay powered for 10 days on a full charge and up to 5 months with backlighting off. It is compatible with LOGI Bolt USB receivers  a product to be launched on a later date.Offering USB-C quick-charging, MX Keys Mini easily connects up to three wireless devices with Bluetooth Low Energy and is compatible with Windows, Chrome, Linux and Android, macOS, iOS, iPadOS, Bluetooth and Logi Bolt USB receiver. MX Keys Mini for Mac is optimized for macOS, iOS, and iPadOS.The Logitech MX Keys Mini and MX Keys Mini for Mac will be available starting today at Logitech.com for US$99.99 MSRP and partner resellers. Now available at the Logitech Store on Amazon