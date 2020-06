Logitech Pledges Carbon Impact Transparency

“We recognize the scale of the environmental challenges facing our planet today,” said Bracken Darrell, president and CEO of Logitech. “We are doubling down on our efforts to reduce our environmental impact, yet we can’t do it alone. By communicating the carbon impact of our products, we are empowering and collaborating with our consumers to better the world. Carbon is the new calorie - we need to know what we’re consuming. We also invite other companies to join Logitech in driving positive change by providing full transparency on their products. It will take an industry-wide effort to truly make a difference.”

For more information on Carbon Transparent Labelling, go to https://www.logitech.com/sustainability/carbon-transparency.html.