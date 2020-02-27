Logitech Pledges Carbon Impact Transparency

Logitech pledges to be transparent with the carbon impact of all its products on the Logitech website and the packaging of the products. With this, Logitech will be the first consumer electronics company to provide detailed carbon impact labelling on all its products. Logitech expects the first carbon impact labelled products to appear later this year followed by a rollout across the brands entire product portfolio.
Logitech is looking for ways to reduce the impact of its products on the environment throughout the design process. Today, carbon impact is not that explained to consumers and Logitech aims to change that by being transparent with this matter and empower them by this information. Furthermore, Logitech will work with well-known third parties including Natural Capital Partners, iPoint Group, and an independent verifier to critically verify and validate product-level carbon impacts to DEKRA certification standards. Logitech also aims to be powered exclusively by renewable energy by 2030.
We recognize the scale of the environmental challenges facing our planet today, said Bracken Darrell, president and CEO of Logitech. We are doubling down on our efforts to reduce our environmental impact, yet we cant do it alone. By communicating the carbon impact of our products, we are empowering and collaborating with our consumers to better the world. Carbon is the new calorie - we need to know what were consuming. We also invite other companies to join Logitech in driving positive change by providing full transparency on their products. It will take an industry-wide effort to truly make a difference.
For more information on Carbon Transparent Labelling, go to https://www.logitech.com/sustainability/carbon-transparency.html.
Source: Logitech