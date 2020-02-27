Logitech Pledges Carbon Impact Transparency

We recognize the scale of the environmental challenges facing our planet today, said Bracken Darrell, president and CEO of Logitech. We are doubling down on our efforts to reduce our environmental impact, yet we cant do it alone. By communicating the carbon impact of our products, we are empowering and collaborating with our consumers to better the world. Carbon is the new calorie - we need to know what were consuming. We also invite other companies to join Logitech in driving positive change by providing full transparency on their products. It will take an industry-wide effort to truly make a difference.

For more information on Carbon Transparent Labelling, go to https://www.logitech.com/sustainability/carbon-transparency.html.