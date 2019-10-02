Logitech Presents POWERED Family of Wireless Chargers

Logitech presents the POWERED family of wireless chargers for iPhones, Airpods, Apple Watch, Android phones, and other devices that support Qi Wireless charging. The Logitech POWERED wireless chargers include a wireless charging pad, a 3-in-1 wireless charging dock, and a wireless charging stand.
Logitech POWERED 3-in-1 Dock
The Logitech POWERED 3-in-1 Dock is a wireless charging dock for iPhones, AirPods, and Apple Watch with Qi-certified wireless charging enabled. The dock delivers reliable charging to the three Apple devices all at once and it comes in a compact form-factor thats perfect on any desk or nightstand. For iPhones, the dock can deliver up to 7.5W of fast-charging power. The dock also supports non-Apple Qi-certified phones and devices from Samsung, Google, LG, and others.
The Logitech POWERED 3-in-1 Dock is now available at Logitech.com for US$129.99 MSRP.
Logitech POWERED Pad
The Logitech POWERED Pad is a versatile wireless charger for iPhones, AirPods, Android phones, and more. The POWERED Pad offers 9W fast-charging power to select Samsung phones and up to 7.5W of fast-charging power to iPhones. It is also compatible with other Qi-certified phones including selected Google Pixel models and LG ThinQ models.
The Logitech POWERED Pad is now available at Logitech.com for US$39.99 MSRP.
Logitech POWERED Stand
The Logitech POWERED Stand is the perfect wireless charger for phones in use. Use the POWERED Stand to effortlessly charge your device while watching movies, sending messages, or using your favourite app. Like the POWERED Pad, the POWERED Stand also delivers up to 9W fast-charging power to supported Samsung phones and up to 7.5W fast-charging power to supported iPhones.
The Logitech POWERED Stand is now available at Logitech.com for US$59.99 MSRP.