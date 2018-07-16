Mad Catz Begins Shipping The R.A.T. 8+ ADV

Palm Rest: Whether your grip is palm, claw, or fingertip, the R.A.T. 8+ ADV can quickly adapt by adjusting in length to suit your gaming style.

Thumb Rest: Moving along two axes, gamers can find the ideal position for their thumb to rest during the battle, improving comfort and reaction times.

Extra parts: R.A.T. 8+ ADV comes with 2 pairs of the swappable palm rests and pinkie rest, including anti-slip Palm Rests and Pinkie Rests to further enhance your grip.

Barrel Scroll: The R.A.T. 8+ ADV features a unique scrollable barrel component situated on the top of the mouse. With Barrel Scroll, FPS games take on a whole new life, with easier leaning and sharper controls when evading the enemy or assisting a teammate.

Precision Aim: Increase or decrease the sensor or cursor speed with a single button press, ideal for snipper modes and smashing that perfect shot!

Weight: Bin the bulk and tailor your mouse to your preferred weight via a series of removable weights included in pack. Alter the weight of your mouse depending on the genre of game you are playing or the length of time played, reducing fatigue and increasing accuracy.

Chameleon RGB Lighting: Bath your gaming environment in mesmerizing light. Customize your lighting environment, choosing between millions of colors and even apply patterns such as breathing and pulse if static lighting isn't your thing!

High-Quality Coating: Featuring a striking red-gloss-coating, the R.A.T. 8+ ADV is made to be seen and feels addictively tactile during play

, the leading innovators in gaming hardware, is excited to announce that highly anticipatedhigh-performance mouse is now shipping. A flagship product in the R.A.T. range, the R.A.T. 8+ ADV features a wealth of uniquely customizable components and best-in-class technology designed for the competitive gamer and engineered to bring out the very best in gamers' abilities.Featuring the top-of-the-range Pixart PMW 3389 PRO optical sensor, the R.A.T. 8+ ADV blows the competition away, able to perform at an extreme 20000 DPI with movement speeds of up to 400 inches per second, and 50G of acceleration.The R.A.T. 8+ ADV includes high-durability switches, providing a life expectancy of more than 60 million clicks, ensuring that your gaming mouse never lets you down in the heat of the battle.The ability to adjust and customize the R.A.T. to suit the users' personal preference, has long been a stand out feature of the range, and the R.A.T. 8+ ADV delivers in a jaw-dropping fashion. Powerful Mad Catz software works in harmony with the mouse, allowing every aspect of the sensor, button configuration, and lighting to be tweaked, adapting to the gamers' preferred playstyle instead of the other way around. Players can assign complex macro commands with timing accuracy to 1/2000th of a second to any of the programmable controls.The R.A.T. 8+ ADV features a host of features engineered for gamers at the top of their game:The R.A.T. 8+ ADV was recognized earlier this year at the highly prestigious Red Dot Awards, winning 'Product Design Award 2020' for its unique design, unrivaled adjustability, and premium specification. Tested against more than 6,500 products, the R.A.T. 8+ ADV emerged victorious for its craftsmanship and innovative design.The Mad Catz R.A.T. 8+ ADV is beginning to ship globally now. Availability may vary by region. Additional information available at the R.A.T. 8+ ADV Product Page