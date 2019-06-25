Mad Catz Introduces M.O.J.O M1 Lightweight Mouse

Mad Catz M.O.J.O M1 Specifications

Sensor

Sensor Name: PMW 3360

Sensor Type: Optical

DPI (Dot Per Inch) Max: 12000

IPS (Inch per Second): 250

Acceleration: 50G

Polling Rate: 1000Hz / 1ms



Design

Shape: Ergonomic / Right-Handed

Grip Style: Palm Grip / Claw Grip

Number of Buttons: 6

Switch: DAKOTA / 60M Clicks

Illumination: RGB

Weight (g): 70

Length (mm): 120

Width (mm): 79.3

Height (mm): 39

Cable Type: Paracord

Cable Length: 1.8 m

The Mad Catz M.O.J.O M1 sports eye-catching RGB lighting that accentuates through the hollow-pyramid design giving off a unique lighting effect. It packs a gaming-grade Pixart PMW3360 optical sensor delivering superb precision and tracking. DPI can be adjusted on the fly using a dedicated DPI button that doesnt require additional software. The M.O.J.O M1 is also the first gaming mouse to sport the brand-new DAKOTA mechanical switches with a 60 million click lifespan and a 0.2 millisecond switch response time thats 60% faster than most mechanical switches.Learn more about the Mad Catz M.O.J.O M1 Lightweight Gaming Mouse at MadCatz.com