Mad Catz Introduces M.O.J.O M1 Lightweight Mouse

Mad Catz introduces the M.O.J.O M1 lightweight gaming mouse featuring a unique weight-shaving design, 12K DPI optical sensor, RGB lighting, and the brand-new DAKOTA mechanical switches. The Mad Catz M.O.J.O M1 weighs just 70 grams, designed to be lightweight and comfortable with an asymmetric hollow-pyramid design to accommodate claw-grip and palm-grip styles.
The Mad Catz M.O.J.O M1 sports eye-catching RGB lighting that accentuates through the hollow-pyramid design giving off a unique lighting effect. It packs a gaming-grade Pixart PMW3360 optical sensor delivering superb precision and tracking. DPI can be adjusted on the fly using a dedicated DPI button that doesnt require additional software. The M.O.J.O M1 is also the first gaming mouse to sport the brand-new DAKOTA mechanical switches with a 60 million click lifespan and a 0.2 millisecond switch response time thats 60% faster than most mechanical switches.
Mad Catz M.O.J.O M1 Specifications
Sensor
Sensor Name: PMW 3360
Sensor Type: Optical
DPI (Dot Per Inch) Max: 12000
IPS (Inch per Second): 250
Acceleration: 50G
Polling Rate: 1000Hz / 1ms
Design
Shape: Ergonomic / Right-Handed
Grip Style: Palm Grip / Claw Grip
Number of Buttons: 6
Switch: DAKOTA / 60M Clicks
Illumination: RGB
Weight (g): 70
Length (mm): 120
Width (mm): 79.3
Height (mm): 39
Cable Type: Paracord
Cable Length: 1.8 m
Learn more about the Mad Catz M.O.J.O M1 Lightweight Gaming Mouse at MadCatz.com
Source: Mad Catz