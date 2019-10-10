Mad Catz Introduces R.A.T. DWS Wireless Gaming Mouse

Mad Catz is excited to announce the new R.A.T. DWS wireless gaming mouse equipped with the hyper-responsive 2ms DAKOTA mechanical switch, diversified accessories, and a 16K high-end sensor. The Mad Catz R.A.T. DWS wireless gaming mouse offers the ultimate performance, tracking ability, and longevity for todays demanding gamers.
Key FeaturesHighly-customized accessories
Mad Catz DAKOTA Mechanical Switch with swift 2ms response time and 60M click durability
2.4G wireless and Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity
Up to 300 hours of optimized battery life
High-end 16000 DPI PAW3335DB optical sensor
The new Mad Catz R.A.T. DWS is one of the most customizable wireless gaming mice today. It features an adjustable palm rest and swappable pinkie rests to fit all grip types. It is equipped with the brand-new Mad Catz DAKOTA mechanical switch with a swift 2 millisecond response time, 60% faster than traditional mechanical switches.
Using the Mad Catz software, set up various advanced hotkeys and macros on each of the 14 buttons onto 4 on-board profiles. The Mad Catz R.A.T. DWS features dual-mode wireless connectivity with 2.4GHz wireless and Bluetooth 5.0 wireless connection options. 2.4GHz wireless offers rapid 1ms response while low-latency Bluetooth mode delivers up to 300 hours of battery life.
Mad Catz R.A.T. DWS Specifications
Sensor: PixArt PAW3335DB
Sensor Type: Optical
Max DPI: 16000
IPS: 400
Acceleration: 40G
Polling Rate: 1ms
Buttons: 14
Profiles: 4
Switches: DAKOTA mechanical switch
Adjustability: Palm Rest
Weight: 113 grams
Dimension (L x W x H): 113 x 87 x 38 mm
Battery: 1x AA battery (Up to 200hours on 2.4GHz, Up to 300hours on Bluetooth)
Accessories: Palm Rest (Sliver), Pinkie Rest (Rubber), Pinkie Rest (Wing)
To learn more about the R.A.T. DWS wireless gaming mouse, please visit madcatz.com.