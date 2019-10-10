Mad Catz Introduces R.A.T. DWS Wireless Gaming Mouse

Key Features

Mad Catz R.A.T. DWS Specifications

Sensor: PixArt PAW3335DB

Sensor Type: Optical

Max DPI: 16000

IPS: 400

Acceleration: 40G

Polling Rate: 1ms

Buttons: 14

Profiles: 4

Switches: DAKOTA mechanical switch

Adjustability: Palm Rest

Weight: 113 grams

Dimension (L x W x H): 113 x 87 x 38 mm

Battery: 1x AA battery (Up to 200hours on 2.4GHz, Up to 300hours on Bluetooth)

Accessories: Palm Rest (Sliver), Pinkie Rest (Rubber), Pinkie Rest (Wing)