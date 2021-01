Mad Catz Introduces R.A.T. DWS Wireless Gaming Mouse

Key Features

Mad Catz R.A.T. DWS Specifications

Sensor: PixArt PAW3335DB

Sensor Type: Optical

Max DPI: 16000

IPS: 400

Acceleration: 40G

Polling Rate: 1ms

Buttons: 14

Profiles: 4

Switches: DAKOTA mechanical switch

Adjustability: Palm Rest

Weight: 113 grams

Dimension (L x W x H): 113 x 87 x 38 mm

Battery: 1x AA battery (Up to 200hours on 2.4GHz, Up to 300hours on Bluetooth)

Accessories: Palm Rest (Sliver), Pinkie Rest (Rubber), Pinkie Rest (Wing)

Highly-customized accessoriesMad Catz DAKOTA Mechanical Switch with swift 2ms response time and 60M click durability2.4G wireless and Bluetooth 5.0 connectivityUp to 300 hours of optimized battery lifeHigh-end 16000 DPI PAW3335DB optical sensorThe new Mad Catz R.A.T. DWS is one of the most customizable wireless gaming mice today. It features an adjustable palm rest and swappable pinkie rests to fit all grip types. It is equipped with the brand-new Mad Catz DAKOTA mechanical switch with a swift 2 millisecond response time, 60% faster than traditional mechanical switches.Using the Mad Catz software, set up various advanced hotkeys and macros on each of the 14 buttons onto 4 on-board profiles. The Mad Catz R.A.T. DWS features dual-mode wireless connectivity with 2.4GHz wireless and Bluetooth 5.0 wireless connection options. 2.4GHz wireless offers rapid 1ms response while low-latency Bluetooth mode delivers up to 300 hours of battery life.To learn more about the R.A.T. DWS wireless gaming mouse, please visit madcatz.com