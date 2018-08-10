Mad Catz Ships EGO Arcade FightStick and C.A.T. 7 Controller

Mad Catz announces shipping of its all-new multi-platform console hardware -the EGO Arcade FightStick and C.A.T. 7 Controller. The Mad Catz EGO Arcade FightStick sports a brand-new design while remaining true to the signature and proven features of the EGO fightstick range. On the other hand, the Mad Catz C.A.T. 7 controller features an OLED display and multi-platform support.
Mad Catz EGO Arcade FightStick
The new Mad Catz EGO Arcade FightStick takes full advantage of genuine Sanwa Denshi arcade components, the 'Vewlix style' chassis with accurate arcade spacing between the 8 action buttons has been created to meet the highest expectations of the fighting game community.
The EGO Arcase FightStick is designed with customization in mind that allows gamers to mod the controller to fit their gaming style and preferences. Users can customize the top panel, arcade joystick, and action buttons with ease. The Sanwa Denshi 8-way ball-top joystick and action buttons look, feel, and react just as they do in the arcades. The EGO Arcade FightStick also features a key lock function that allows users to disable certain buttons to avoid accidental presses.
The Mad Catz EGO Arcade FightStick is the brands first multi-platform fightstick being fully compatible with Windows PC, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One family, and PS4.
Mad Catz C.A.T. 7 Controller
The Mad Catz C.A.T. 7 controller is designed with optimized ergonomics to stay comfortable through hours of intense gaming and competitive play. The C.A.T. 7 controller also features multi-platform compatibility with it fully supported by PC and consoles. The C.A.T. 7 controller comes with 2 profiles and macro functions where users can create complex controls using the 2 tact buttons and 4 paddles for gaming advantage. The controller sports an OLED display that can show vital player information and control configuration. It also features a detachable micro-USB cable for easy cable management and transport.
Learn more about the Mad Catz C.A.T. 7 Controller at the [url=https://www.madcatz.com/En/Product/Detail/cat7]Mad Catz website.
The Mad Catz EGO Arcade FightStick and C.A.T. 7 Controller are beginning to ship globally now. Availability may vary per region.
Source: Mad Catz