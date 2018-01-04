Mad Catz Ships Limited Edition R.A.T. PRO X3 Supreme Professional Gaming Mouse
Mad Catz announces the shipping of the limited edition R.A.T. PRO X3 Supreme that was created in celebration of the Year of the Rat. The Mad Catz R.A.T.PRO X3 Supreme Edition comes with a host of interchangeable components offering vast options for customisation. The gaming mouse features a light and ultra-durable magnesium alloy EXOFRAME that can withstand the most intense gaming sessions. The mouse is also equipped with a top-of-the-line Pixart PMW 3389 optical sensor with 16000 DPI, capable of keeping up with swift movements of up to 400 inches per second and 50G acceleration.
Palm Rest:
Whether your grip is palm, claw, or fingertip, the R.A.T. PRO X3 Supreme comes complete with three interchangeable palm rests, quickly adapting to all hand sizes and shapes.
Thumb Rest:
Two sets of Thumb Rests are provided in pack, designed to offer support and reduce fatigue.
Pinkie Rests:
Two choices of size and materials are available in the pack, providing much-needed support and comfort for gamers pinkies!
Analog Scroll Wheel:
The R.A.T. PRO X3 Supreme features a revolutionary Scroll Wheel. The first to use optical technology and analog axis capability, it delivers an entirely new control method for PC gaming. Reconfigure controls to the Scroll Wheel allowing gamers to drive their car, fly their plane, reload their weapon and so much more.
Scroll Wheel Customization:
In addition to optical scroll wheel technology, R.A.T. PRO X3 Supreme allows gamers to tweak resistance and even replace the scroll wheel itself, swapping out the texture and feel to provide optimum comfort.
Precision Aim:
Increase or decrease the sensor or cursor speed with a single button press, ideal for snipper modes, and smashing that perfect shot!
Chameleon RGB Lighting:
Bath your gaming environment in mesmerizing light. Customise your lighting environment, choosing between millions of colours and even apply patterns such as breathing and pulse if static lighting isnt your thing!
Multiple Gaming Profiles:
Ideal for tournament play, onboard memory allows gamers to save preferred button mapping and settings for up to 10 individual games, recalling their preferred profile at a touch of a button.
Pro Slide technology:
R.A.T. PRO X3 Supreme features two sets of interchangeable feet, choosing between ceramic or Teflon coatings for different levels of friction.
Mad Catz will start shipping limited edition R.A.T. PRO X3 Supreme gaming mouse globally to partner resellers.
Source: Mad Catz
