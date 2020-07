Mad Catz Ships Limited Edition R.A.T. PRO X3 Supreme Professional Gaming Mouse

Whether your grip is palm, claw, or fingertip, the R.A.T. PRO X3 Supreme comes complete with three interchangeable palm rests, quickly adapting to all hand sizes and shapes.Two sets of Thumb Rests are provided in pack, designed to offer support and reduce fatigue.Two choices of size and materials are available in the pack, providing much-needed support and comfort for gamers’ pinkies!The R.A.T. PRO X3 Supreme features a revolutionary Scroll Wheel. The first to use optical technology and analog axis capability, it delivers an entirely new control method for PC gaming. Reconfigure controls to the Scroll Wheel allowing gamers to drive their car, fly their plane, reload their weapon and so much more.In addition to optical scroll wheel technology, R.A.T. PRO X3 Supreme allows gamers to tweak resistance and even replace the scroll wheel itself, swapping out the texture and feel to provide optimum comfort.Increase or decrease the sensor or cursor speed with a single button press, ideal for snipper modes, and smashing that perfect shot!Bath your gaming environment in mesmerizing light. Customise your lighting environment, choosing between millions of colours and even apply patterns such as breathing and pulse if static lighting isn’t your thing!Ideal for tournament play, onboard memory allows gamers to save preferred button mapping and settings for up to 10 individual games, recalling their preferred profile at a touch of a button.R.A.T. PRO X3 Supreme features two sets of interchangeable feet, choosing between ceramic or Teflon coatings for different levels of friction.Mad Catz will start shipping limited edition R.A.T. PRO X3 Supreme gaming mouse globally to partner resellers.