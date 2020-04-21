MadCatz Return To Stores With The F.R.E.Q. Headset Series

F.R.E.Q.2 Product Page: https://www.madcatz.com/F.R.E.Q24/FREQ2.html

, the leading innovators in gaming hardware, is excited to announce that their new range ofandgaming headsets are now shipping worldwide.The F.R.E.Q.2 and F.R.E.Q.4 are engineered to provide professional grade sound quality and unparalleled comfort, giving gamers an immersive audio experience like no other. The launch of the new headsets marks to the first step in a plan to integrate the signature Mad Catz design across a broad range of best-in-class gaming audio solutions, designed to support the continued growth of the gaming audio category.Powered-up for a new generation of gaming, the F.R.E.Q.2 is designed for comfort and tuned for gaming. Whether a competitive gamer looking to break into the esports scene or an everyday player, the F.R.E.Q. 2 has been engineered with gamer in mind. Individually tuned 40mm Neodymium Drivers unearth every audio detail providing a next-in-class soundstage, allowing you to pinpoint team-mates and enemy movements with ease. With a simple 3.5mm connection, the F.R.E.Q.2 is compatible with a range of formats including PC, Mac, PS4, Xbox One as well as mobile and smart devices.For those wishing to take their game audio to the next level, the F.R.E.Q.4 is the ideal headset of choice. Complete with virtual 7.1 surround-sound, the F.R.E.Q.4 delivers an even grander audio soundscape, with the premium, super-sized 50mm Neodymium Drivers providing incredible fidelity. Perfect for competitive gaming, the F.R.E.Q.4 features an environment noise-cancelling mic for crystal-clear audio without any background noise, ensuring focused communication between the player and their teammates. In addition, specially designed Mad Catz software (Free to download) allows gamers to configure audio levels such as mic volume, surround-sound, and audio sampling rate, as well as program the Chameleon RGB lighting, bathing the gaming environment in color and guaranteed to turn heads!Both F.R.E.Q.2 and F.R.E.Q.4 come with polyurethane memory foam ear cups which provide exceptional comfort for long-term gameplay. The suspension headband fits seamlessly onto any head, automatically adjusting for size, while the fully retractable microphone can be concealed perfectly in the body of the headset for fuss-free audio. The F.R.E.Q. series delivers everything a gamer could need on the battlefield.F.R.E.Q.2 and F.R.E.Q.4 are available beginning end of Q1, 2020. Availability of the headsets may vary by region.Additional information including technical specifications is available at: