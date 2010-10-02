Press Release
Electronic Arts releases trailer for Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond, the next Respawn Entertainment project. The game is being developed from the ground up exclusively for Virtual Reality (VR) and will be coming to the Oculus Rift platform. The game is designed to put the player into the boots of a soldier and allow you to see through the eyes of someone who was actually there in World War II. Experience what it takes to be an agent of the Office of Strategic Services (OSS) in a war-torn Europe.
Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond takes you to a deep single-player campaign through historic events on land, air, and sea, sabotaging Nazi bases, aiding the French Resistance, subverting enemy plans, and more. The game continues the tradition of Medal of Honor in new and unique ways. The game features interviews and 360° footage that captures powerful first-hand stories from combat veterans.
Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond will also include multiplayer modes aside from the single-player campaign. Watch the story trailer below:
Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond Officially Announced
