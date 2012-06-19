Meet The CORSAIR K100 AIR Wireless Keyboard Featuring CHERRY MX ULP Switches

CORSAIR today announced the upcoming CORSAIR K100 AIR Wireless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard, CORSAIRs thinnest high-performance keyboard ever, releasing on October 4th. From its elegant brushed aluminum frame to its versatile connectivity options for multiple devices, the CORSAIR K100 AIR delivers a modern, premium experience that meets the needs of gamers and productivity-focused consumers alike.
CHERRY MX Ultra Low Profile Switches
With an unbelievably thin frame measuring just 11mm at its slimmest point and a clean, minimalist aesthetic, the CORSAIR K100 AIR fits right in on any desktop or workstation. Hyper-responsive CHERRY MX Ultra Low Profile (CHERRY MX ULP) mechanical keyswitches provide the satisfying, tactile, and reliable keystrokes that users demand, without the height of a full-size keyswitch.
CORSAIR SLIPSTREAM WIRELESS
The CORSAIR K100 AIR offers three ways to connect to a multitude of devices: hyper-fast SLIPSTREAM WIRELESS, low-latency Bluetooth® on up to three host devices, or USB wired mode on PC and Mac that enables 8,000Hz hyper-polling for the most responsive gaming performance. The keyboards long-lasting battery provides a robust 50 hours of life with brilliant RGB backlighting, or up to a massive 200 hours with backlighting off, so you can go more than a week at a time between charges.
Built For Productivity and More
To elevate your workflow, the K100 AIR can seamlessly switch between wireless connections on your PC, laptop, tablet, and more with the press of a key for masterful multi-tasking, protected by AES 128-bit encryption. Four fully programmable macro keys enable you to perform complex macros, actions, and application launching, while dedicated media keys and a programmable aluminum volume roller give you convenient control. When connecting the K100 AIR to other devices, 8MB of onboard storage saves up to 50 profiles to keep preset macros and lighting effects always close at hand.
CORSAIR iCUE
The CORSAIR K100 AIR is endlessly customizable, wirelessly playing up to 20 complex hardware RGB lighting layers at once thanks to CORSAIR AXON Hyper-Processing Technology. Powerful CORSAIR iCUE software unlocks dynamic wireless RGB control, and enables you to remap keys, program macros, and customize your CORSAIR RGB setup from a single intuitive interface.
Possessing a gorgeous aesthetic, top-tier performance, and advanced connectivity, the CORSAIR K100 AIR gives you an undeniable competitive and stylistic edge to elevate your work and play.
Availability, Warranty, and Pricing
The CORSAIR K100 AIR Wireless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard is backed with a two-year warranty and will be launched on October 4th, 2022. Pricing information to be released upon launch.