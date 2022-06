Meet the Fractal Pop Series: Pop Air and Pop Silent Cases

Fractal Pop Air

Fractal Pop Silent

Pop Air brings attitude to airflow, melding precision engineering with dynamic design. This includes a range of cases with vividly colored motherboard plates, drive trays, and exterior accents for a fresh, expressive feel. The functional focal point of Pop Air is at the front, where a honeycomb mesh provides access to fan-powered cooling. As with all Pop Series cases, the front also introduces a neatly concealed storage drawer which can be used to stow away desktop clutter or be replaced to host up to two optical drives.Pop Silent combines quiet performance with a sleek, minimalist design aesthetic. It features a sound-dampened closed front, side panel, and top to help deliver an all-round quieter experience. Its clean appearance and sound-dampening functionality allow Pop Silent to serve as a quietly stylish case for mixed-use, productivity, and lighter gaming.If one distinction was not enough, both Pop Air and Pop Silent are available in Mini and XL versions to offer a truly diverse and flexible range of cases for a wide variety of build aspirations. Whether looking to create a large airflow-centric gaming system or a small and silent productivity partner, Pop Series offers a strong, stylish, and versatile option.To learn more about the Fractal Pop Series cases, please visit the product page links below.The Fractal Pop Series cases are now available for pre-order at Overclockers UK , see pricing below.Fractal Pop Air: 98.99Fractal Pop Air Mini: 95.99Fractal Pop Air XL: 121.99Fractal Pop Silent: 89.99Fractal Pop Silent Mini: 86.99Fractal Pop Silent XL: 113.99