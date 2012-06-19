Meet the Fractal Pop Series: Pop Air and Pop Silent Cases

Fractal presents the new Pop Series - a brand-new case family. The Pop Series comprises of the Pop Air and Pop Silent models - both offered in Mini, Standard, and XL versions. THe Fractal Pop Air features a mesh front to prioritize airflow, while Fractal Pop Silent offers sound-dampened panels and a closed front to help minimize sound. While Pop Air and Pop Silent might differ in their ambitions, both styles offer a solid build quality, a straightforward layout, and a uniquely stylish design expression.
Fractal Pop AirPop Air brings attitude to airflow, melding precision engineering with dynamic design. This includes a range of cases with vividly colored motherboard plates, drive trays, and exterior accents for a fresh, expressive feel. The functional focal point of Pop Air is at the front, where a honeycomb mesh provides access to fan-powered cooling. As with all Pop Series cases, the front also introduces a neatly concealed storage drawer which can be used to stow away desktop clutter or be replaced to host up to two optical drives.
Fractal Pop SilentPop Silent combines quiet performance with a sleek, minimalist design aesthetic. It features a sound-dampened closed front, side panel, and top to help deliver an all-round quieter experience. Its clean appearance and sound-dampening functionality allow Pop Silent to serve as a quietly stylish case for mixed-use, productivity, and lighter gaming.
If one distinction was not enough, both Pop Air and Pop Silent are available in Mini and XL versions to offer a truly diverse and flexible range of cases for a wide variety of build aspirations. Whether looking to create a large airflow-centric gaming system or a small and silent productivity partner, Pop Series offers a strong, stylish, and versatile option.
To learn more about the Fractal Pop Series cases, please visit the product page links below.
Fractal Pop Air
Fractal Pop Air Mini
Fractal Pop Air XL
Fractal Pop Silent
Fractal Pop Silent Mini
Fractal Pop Silent XL
Pricing and Availability
The Fractal Pop Series cases are now available for pre-order at Overclockers UK, see pricing below.
Fractal Pop Air: £98.99
Fractal Pop Air Mini: £95.99
Fractal Pop Air XL: £121.99
Fractal Pop Silent: £89.99
Fractal Pop Silent Mini: £86.99
Fractal Pop Silent XL: £113.99