MetallicGear Presents Neo Qube Dual-Chamber Chassis

Spacious Interior

Dual System Power

Digital-RGB Lighting Integrated

Specifications

Dimensions (WHD): 270mm x 450mm x 460mm

Form-Factor: Mid Tower

Materials: Steel, Tempered Glass

Motherboard Support: E-ATX, ATX, Micro-ATX, Mini-ITX / Mini-ITX (Secondary)

Front I/O: 2x USB 3.0, 1x USB 3.1 (gen2 type-C), Mic, Headphone, D-RGB Mode Button, D-RGB Color Button, Reset Button, Power Button

Window: Tempered Glass Front and Side panels

PCI Slots: 8

Internal 3.5": 2 (2x included)

Internal 2.5": 5 (5x included, 3x if 3.5" bays are used) + 2 optional

CPU Cooler Clearance: 148mm

Graphics Card Clearance: 425mm

Power Supply: 275mm

Cable Management: 90mm

Colours: Black / White

About MetallicGear