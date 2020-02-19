MetallicGear Presents Neo Qube Dual-Chamber Chassis

MetallicGear introduces the Neo Qube dual-chamber chassis, the perfect showcase for your system with its dual tempered glass design, clean and spacious interior, and integrated Digital-RGB lighting. The MetallicGear Neo Qube features aesthetic and airflow-optimized mesh on the top, rear, and right-side panel with triple 360mm radiator support. The spacious dual-chamber interior offers superb cooling hardware support and even up to two motherboards to create a dual-system configuration. The front panel I/O comes with the two USB 3.0 Type-A ports, one USB 3.1 Type-C port, audio ports, power and reset buttons, and dedicated D-RGB mode and colour buttons. The Neo Qube is available in two models - black and white models.
Spacious InteriorThe MetallicGear Neo Qubes spacious interior offer builders a clean and easy building experience. With its tempered glass panels, the MetallicGear Neo Qube is the perfect showcase to display your system from every angle.
Dual System PowerUsing a Phanteks Revolt X power supply, builders can set up a dual system configuration with the second system limited to mini-ITX motherboards. Create a compact dual system setup for streaming, storage, productivity or for multiple users.
Digital-RGB Lighting IntegratedThe Neo Qube features an integrated D-RGB lighting controller with easy-to-access RGB control and mode buttons on the front panel. The D-RGB lighting controller can be synced with D-RGB equipped motherboards and supports popular motherboard sync technologies including ASUS Aura Sync, MSI Mystic Light Sync, GIGABYTE RGB Fusion, and ASRock Polychrome RGB Sync.
Specifications
Dimensions (WHD): 270mm x 450mm x 460mm
Form-Factor: Mid Tower
Materials: Steel, Tempered Glass
Motherboard Support: E-ATX, ATX, Micro-ATX, Mini-ITX / Mini-ITX (Secondary)
Front I/O: 2x USB 3.0, 1x USB 3.1 (gen2 type-C), Mic, Headphone, D-RGB Mode Button, D-RGB Color Button, Reset Button, Power Button
Window: Tempered Glass Front and Side panels
PCI Slots: 8
Internal 3.5": 2 (2x included)
Internal 2.5": 5 (5x included, 3x if 3.5" bays are used) + 2 optional
CPU Cooler Clearance: 148mm
Graphics Card Clearance: 425mm
Power Supply: 275mm
Cable Management: 90mm
Colours: Black / White
Pricing and Availability
The MetallicGear Neo Qube Dual-Chamber Chassis is now available in North America via the Phanteks Store for $99 USD. To learn more, visit the links below:
MetallicGear Neo Qube - Black
MetallicGear Neo Qube - White