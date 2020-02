MetallicGear Presents Neo Qube Dual-Chamber Chassis

Spacious Interior

Dual System Power

Digital-RGB Lighting Integrated

Specifications

Dimensions (WHD): 270mm x 450mm x 460mm

Form-Factor: Mid Tower

Materials: Steel, Tempered Glass

Motherboard Support: E-ATX, ATX, Micro-ATX, Mini-ITX / Mini-ITX (Secondary)

Front I/O: 2x USB 3.0, 1x USB 3.1 (gen2 type-C), Mic, Headphone, D-RGB Mode Button, D-RGB Color Button, Reset Button, Power Button

Window: Tempered Glass Front and Side panels

PCI Slots: 8

Internal 3.5": 2 (2x included)

Internal 2.5": 5 (5x included, 3x if 3.5" bays are used) + 2 optional

CPU Cooler Clearance: 148mm

Graphics Card Clearance: 425mm

Power Supply: 275mm

Cable Management: 90mm

Colours: Black / White

About MetallicGear

The MetallicGear Neo Qube’s spacious interior offer builders a clean and easy building experience. With its tempered glass panels, the MetallicGear Neo Qube is the perfect showcase to display your system from every angle.Using a Phanteks Revolt X power supply, builders can set up a dual system configuration with the second system limited to mini-ITX motherboards. Create a compact dual system setup for streaming, storage, productivity or for multiple users.The Neo Qube features an integrated D-RGB lighting controller with easy-to-access RGB control and mode buttons on the front panel. The D-RGB lighting controller can be synced with D-RGB equipped motherboards and supports popular motherboard sync technologies including ASUS Aura Sync MSI Mystic Light Sync , GIGABYTE RGB Fusion, and ASRock Polychrome RGB Sync.The MetallicGear Neo Qube Dual-Chamber Chassis is now available in North America via the Phanteks Store for $99 USD. To learn more, visit the links below:At Metallic Gear we have one mission; to create meaningful, awesome, contemporary PC gear that is easily accessible to every gamer. We believe this is achieved by creating smart, cost-effective designs which maintain the same elegant build quality that you can expect from the creators at Phanteks