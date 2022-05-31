Micron Launches Crucial P3 and Crucial P3 Plus NVMe SSDs

Crucial P3 Plus Gen4 NVMe SSD

Crucial P3 Gen3 NVMe SSD

The Crucial P3 Plus Gen4 NVMe SSD delivers load times and data transfers that are nearly nine times faster than SATA SSDs and up to 43% faster than the fastest Gen3 SSDs  perfect for a new NVMe Gen4 PC build or an NVMe Gen3 system upgrade. Built with Micron advanced 176L 3D NAND, the Crucial P3 Plus has been tested and validated to the exacting standards users expect from one of the worlds leading manufacturers of flash memory. The P3 Plus is a robust storage solution with room to spare for all the apps, programs, files, photos, videos and games high-performance users may require. Additionally, the P3 Plus SSD offers flexible backward compatibility for most Gen3 systems.The Crucial P3 Gen3 NVMe SSD has load times six times faster than SATA SSDs and over twenty times faster than hard disk drives (HDDs), while offering performance that is 45% faster than the previous generation. Fast bootups, downloads and file transfers make the Crucial P3 SSD well-suited for DIYers, casual gamers, professionals, entry-level designers  anyone who requires a high-quality NVMe on a budget or is looking to upgrade their PC away from older SATA or HDD technologies.With anticipated availability later this summer, the new Crucial P3 Plus and Crucial P3 SSDs round out Crucials internal and external SSD product offerings, which include the P5 Plus, X8, X6, MX500, and BX500. Additionally, both the Crucial P3 Plus and Crucial P3 SSDs will come with Crucial Storage Executive management software for performance optimization, as well as free cloning software to ensure easy installation right out of the box.To learn more, please visit the product page links below.