Micron Releases Crucial DDR5 Pro Overclocking 6400MT/s Memory Kits

Micron Technology has announced the launch of its updated Crucial DDR5 Pro Overclocking (OC) gaming memory, now featuring speeds of 6,400 MT/s for an enhanced gaming experience. This update comes after the initial release in February, which offered speeds of 6,000 MT/s. The increased speed allows for higher frame rates in gaming, improves multitasking capabilities, and enhances overall productivity.
Our customers know that every millisecond gained in fast-place gameplay means the difference between winning and losing, said Jonathan Weech, senior director of product marketing for Microns Commercial Products Group. With our gaming customers in mind, weve innovated our Crucial DDR5 Pro OC Gaming Memory to reach accelerated speeds that will allow gamers to beat the clock and focus on their next win rather than worrying about performance bottlenecks.
The powerful memory delivers the essential speeds and bandwidth to satisfy the demands of next-gen multicore CPUs. The DDR5 Pro OC Gaming Memory is built to support the latest in both Intel XMP and AMD EXPO standards as compared to many other solutions, which only support one or the other providing a one-stop shop for ecosystem partners to offer customers flexibility across varying platforms.
Why It Matters
In addition to being ideal for gamers, the Crucial DDR5 Pro OC Gaming Memory offers higher bandwidth to feed other data-intensive workflows, such as analyzing huge datasets, compiling complex codes, and rendering or editing images or 8K videos. The new 6,400 MT/s speeds equip gamers and creators with massive bandwidth for effortless multitasking, switching seamlessly between apps.
Availability
The Crucial DDR5 Pro Overclocking 6,400 MT/s kits are now available at Crucial.com, Amazon US, Amazon UK and partner resellers worldwide.