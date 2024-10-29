Micron Releases Crucial DDR5 Pro Overclocking 6400MT/s Memory Kits

Our customers know that every millisecond gained in fast-place gameplay means the difference between winning and losing, said Jonathan Weech, senior director of product marketing for Microns Commercial Products Group. With our gaming customers in mind, weve innovated our Crucial DDR5 Pro OC Gaming Memory to reach accelerated speeds that will allow gamers to beat the clock and focus on their next win  rather than worrying about performance bottlenecks.

The powerful memory delivers the essential speeds and bandwidth to satisfy the demands of next-gen multicore CPUs. The DDR5 Pro OC Gaming Memory is built to support the latest in both Intel XMP and AMD EXPO standards  as compared to many other solutions, which only support one or the other  providing a one-stop shop for ecosystem partners to offer customers flexibility across varying platforms.In addition to being ideal for gamers, the Crucial DDR5 Pro OC Gaming Memory offers higher bandwidth to feed other data-intensive workflows, such as analyzing huge datasets, compiling complex codes, and rendering or editing images or 8K videos. The new 6,400 MT/s speeds equip gamers and creators with massive bandwidth for effortless multitasking, switching seamlessly between apps.The Crucial DDR5 Pro Overclocking 6,400 MT/s kits are now available at Crucial.com Amazon UK and partner resellers worldwide.