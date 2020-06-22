Microsoft Introduces Surface Laptop 4 in 11th Gen Intel or AMD Ryzen

Microsoft introduces the new Surface Laptop 4, now offered in a choice between 11th generation Intel Core processors with Intel Iris Xe graphics or AMD Ryzen mobile processor with Radeon graphics and up 8 cores. It comes with Microsofts signature 3:2 PixelSense touchscreen displays in 13.5 and 15 models. For the new Surface Laptop 4, buyers can choose between Alcantara and metal finishes in a variety of colours. The Surface Laptop 4 sports a high-contrast touchscreen display with 201 PPI and packs Dolby Atmos Omnisonic speakers.
New Accessories
Along with the new Surface Laptop 4, Microsoft introduces a selection of new accessories tailored to enhance your experience. The new Surface Headphones 2+ comes with 13 levels of active noise cancellation, innovative earcup dials, an advanced 8-microphone system for superb voice clarity, 18.5 hours of music listening, and up to 15 hours of voice calling time. Surface Headphones 2+ is priced at $299.99 USD, now available for pre-order at Microsoft.
The new Microsoft Modern USB and Wireless Headsets are designed for shared workspaces. The Microsoft Modern USB Headset will be available for $49.99 USD. For your workday audio companion, the Microsoft Modern USB-C Speaker will give you high-quality audio for meetings, calls, and casual music listening. The Microsoft Modern USB-C Speaker will start shipping this June, selling for $99.99 USD. Lastly, the Microsoft Modern Webcam can be easily attached to a monitor, laptop, or tripod to provide excellent 1080p video, HDR, and 78° field of view for optimized virtual meeting experiences. It features auto white balance, auto light adjustment, and a facial retouch. The Microsoft Modern Webcam will start shipping this June, selling for $69.99 USD.
Pricing and Availability
The Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 is now available for pre-order at the Microsoft Store in the United States, Canada, and Japan, with additional market availability for other regions in the coming weeks. The Surface Pro Laptop 4 starts at $999.99 USD.
