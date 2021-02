Microsoft Launches New Xbox Wireless Headset

Tech Specs

Xbox Wireless HeadsetUSB-C charging cableFor use with Xbox X|S, Xbox One, and Windows 10 devices. On supported consoles, some voice chat features require Xbox Game Pass Ultimate or Xbox Live Gold (memberships sold separately). Windows 10 use requires Bluetooth 4.2+, Xbox Wireless adapter, or compatible USB-C cable. Each sold separately.Adjust equalizer settings, bass boost, auto-mute, LED brightness, mic monitoring, and swap mix and volume dials with the Xbox Accessories App, available on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One.Supports Windows Sonic, Dolby Atmos, and DTS Headphone:X on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One.Internal, rechargeable battery with up to 15 hours of battery life per charge.312gThe Xbox Wireless Headset is now available for pre-order at the Microsoft Store and partner resellers for US$99.99, ships by March 16, 2021.