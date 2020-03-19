Microsoft Launches New Xbox Wireless Headset

Microsoft launches the new Xbox Wireless Headset for the Xbox Series X|S. The Xbox Wireless Headset features spatial sound processing by including custom audio hardware to offload audio processing from the CPU, dramatically improving the accessibility, quality, and performance of these experiences. Supported spacial sound technologies include Windows Sonic, Dolby Atmos, and DTS Headphone:X, delivering realism and audio precision. The Xbox Wireless Headset can simultaneously pair to your phone and Xbox.
The Xbox Accessories app on your Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows 10 devices lets you fine-tune the audio controls for a customized audio experience, including equalizer settings, bass boost, auto-mute sensitivity, mic monitoring, and brightness of mics mute light. The Xbox Wireless Headset is compatible with Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows 10 PCs, and mobile devices with Bluetooth. Charging gets you back into the action in a flash: 30 minutes of charging provides about 4 hours of battery life, with only 3 hours of charging to reach up to 15 hours of battery life when the headset is not in use.
Tech SpecsWhats in the box
Xbox Wireless Headset
USB-C charging cable
System requirements
For use with Xbox X|S, Xbox One, and Windows 10 devices. On supported consoles, some voice chat features require Xbox Game Pass Ultimate or Xbox Live Gold (memberships sold separately). Windows 10 use requires Bluetooth 4.2+, Xbox Wireless adapter, or compatible USB-C cable. Each sold separately.
Xbox Accessories App
Adjust equalizer settings, bass boost, auto-mute, LED brightness, mic monitoring, and swap mix and volume dials with the Xbox Accessories App, available on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One.
Virtual Surround Sound
Supports Windows Sonic, Dolby Atmos, and DTS Headphone:X on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One.
Battery
Internal, rechargeable battery with up to 15 hours of battery life per charge.
Weight
312g
Pricing and Availability
The Xbox Wireless Headset is now available for pre-order at the Microsoft Store and partner resellers for US$99.99, ships by March 16, 2021.