Minecraft Dungeons Now Available on PC and Consoles

Unite. Fight. Survive.

Fight your way through an all-new action-adventure game, inspired by classic dungeon crawlers and set in the Minecraft universe! Up to four friends can play together, or you can brave the dungeons alone. Battle new-and-nasty mobs across action-packed, treasure-stuffed, wildly varied levels, all in an epic quest to defeat the evil Arch-Illager!Minecraft Dungeons is now available with included Xbox Game Pass for $19.99, the Hero Edition for $29.99 which included a Hero Cape, two player skins, and a chicken pet. Grab your digital copy at Xbox.com