Minecraft Dungeons Now Available on PC and Consoles

Xbox Game Studios announces Minecraft Dungeons, now available on Xbox One, Windows PC, Nintendo Switch, and PlayStation 4. Minecraft Dungeons is an action-adventure dungeon crawler set within the Minecraft universe thats perfect to play with friends and family via local and online co-op multiplayer where you can team up with your family and friends to take on challenges and adventure.
Minecraft Dungeons started as a true passion project here at Mojang Studios and has evolved over the years of its development leading up to the launch. Minecraft Dungeons lets you dive into a brand new, standalone world within the Minecraft Universe.
Unite. Fight. Survive.
Fight your way through an all-new action-adventure game, inspired by classic dungeon crawlers and set in the Minecraft universe! Up to four friends can play together, or you can brave the dungeons alone. Battle new-and-nasty mobs across action-packed, treasure-stuffed, wildly varied levels, all in an epic quest to defeat the evil Arch-Illager!
Pricing and Availability
Minecraft Dungeons is now available with included Xbox Game Pass for $19.99, the Hero Edition for $29.99 which included a Hero Cape, two player skins, and a chicken pet. Grab your digital copy at Xbox.com.
Source: Xbox