Minisforum EliteMini HX90 Mini PC with Ryzen 9 5900X Now Available

The Minisforum EliteMini HX90 comes with a single M.2 PCIe 3.0 X4 slot for NVMe SSDs and two 2.5” SATA drive slots for storage expansion. For fast connectivity, the mini-PC comes with Wi-Fi 6 AX200 and Bluetooth 5.1. It can support up to four displays. In its front I/O are a USB 3.0 port, line-in port, mic port, USB 3.0 Type-C port, clear CMOS button, and power button. The EliteMini HX90 comes with a stand and can be mounted on VESA mounting bracket.AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX processorAMD Radeon graphicsDDR4 3200MHz Dual Channel Memory (Optional)M.2 2280 PCle 3.0 SSDTwo 2.5” SATA HDD/SSD Slot (SATA 3.0 6.0Gb/s)M.2 2230 Wi-Fi SupportPre-sale of the Minisforum EliteMini HX90 mini-PC is on-going, starting at $649.00 for the barebone model, configurable up to 32GB memory with 512GB SSD for $909.00.