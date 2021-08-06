Minisforum EliteMini HX90 Mini PC with Ryzen 9 5900X Now Available

Call it an Intel NUC Extreme killer, Minisforums latest mini-PC is packed with an 8-core, 16-thread AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX processor clocked up to 4.6GHz with AMD Radeon graphics. The Minisforum EliteMini HX90 is among the brands most powerful compact mini-PC launched to date. It can be purchased as a barebones mini-PC or with up to 32GB 3200MHz DDR4 memory and 512GB NVMe M.2 SSD. To keep the Ryzen 9 5900HX cool, the mini-PC uses a slim heatsink with liquid metal thermal compound for maximum heat dissipation.
The Minisforum EliteMini HX90 comes with a single M.2 PCIe 3.0 X4 slot for NVMe SSDs and two 2.5 SATA drive slots for storage expansion. For fast connectivity, the mini-PC comes with Wi-Fi 6 AX200 and Bluetooth 5.1. It can support up to four displays. In its front I/O are a USB 3.0 port, line-in port, mic port, USB 3.0 Type-C port, clear CMOS button, and power button. The EliteMini HX90 comes with a stand and can be mounted on VESA mounting bracket.
EliteMini HX90 Quick Specs
AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX processor
AMD Radeon graphics
DDR4 3200MHz Dual Channel Memory (Optional)
M.2 2280 PCle 3.0 SSD
Two 2.5 SATA HDD/SSD Slot (SATA 3.0 6.0Gb/s)
M.2 2230 Wi-Fi Support
Pricing
Pre-sale of the Minisforum EliteMini HX90 mini-PC is on-going, starting at $649.00 for the barebone model, configurable up to 32GB memory with 512GB SSD for $909.00.