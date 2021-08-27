MIONIX Returns, Revealing Pro Editions Of Past Favourites

We are updating both hardware & software in our mice and we are working on new products as well!



But most importantly: They will all come in black.

- Optimizable PMW-3370 sensor with 19 000 DPI and 400 IPS.

- Durable 80 million click switches from Kailh.

- A 1.8m ultra-flexible braided cable.

- Low friction mouse feet made with 100% PTFE.

- A distinct scroll feeling with the Alps encoder.

- Customizable settings and optimizations in the software.