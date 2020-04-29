MMD Expands the Philips B1 Monitor Series with the QHD 245B1
Amsterdam, 29 April 2020 MMD, the leading display specialist and brand license partner for Philips monitors, announces the 24 (23.8" / 60.5 cm) Philips 245B1 LCD monitor. This new model features Quad HD resolution (2560 x 1440), a PowerSensor to save up to 70% energy costs and HDMI connectivity. Its rich variety of features and technologies is designed from top to bottom to offer optimal comfort and productivity for those who seek both versatility and high performance.
Optimised viewing experience and efficiency at work
The Philips 245B1 delivers crystal-clear images with its Quad HD (2560 x 1440 pixels) resolution. Its IPS panel enables an exceptionally wide range of accurate colour reproduction. Both IPS panel technology and SmartImage, an exclusive leading-edge Philips technology, contribute to providing bright and crisp images that photographers, graphic and film professionals and designers will certainly love.
Designed to enhance ultimate user comfort and convenience, the Philips 245B1 features Flicker-Free technology and LowBlue Mode to reduce eye fatigue, as well as Easy Read mode. The SmartErgoBase monitor stand enables user-friendly ergonomic adjustments. This model also provides built-in stereo speakers and a wide range of connectors including DisplayPort 1.2, HDMI 1.4, USB 3.2 and more.
Sustainable & eco-friendly
The Philips 245B1 is designed to be environmentally friendly. Compliant with various environmental standards and certifications such as EnergyStar 8.0, EPEAT*, TCO Certified Edge, and RoHS, this monitor features 85% post-consumer recycled plastic, 100% recyclable packaging material and it is entirely free of harmful substances such as mercury, lead and PVC/BFR. The Philips 245B1 is equipped with a built-in PowerSensor that automatically detects the users presence and adjusts the monitors brightness in response, leading to longer monitor life and cutting energy costs by up to 70%. Moreover, the LightSensor ensures the perfect brightness with minimal power consumption.
Take productivity and sustainability to the next level with Philips B Line monitors
All Philips B Line monitors provide great comfort, full connectivity, flexibility and excellent image quality and the new 242B1 and 275B1 models are no different.
The 24 (23.8"/60.5 cm) Philips 242B1 LCD monitor delivers Full HD resolution (1920 x 1080 pixels) for a stunning viewing experience. The monitor is equipped with PowerSensor, SmartImage, IPS panel technology and an array of comfort-enhancing features to bring together high performance, sustainability and the exceptional quality professional users have come to expect from Philips monitors.
Designed for todays professionals, the Philips 275B1 is loaded with a wide range of productivity and performance-maximising features and innovations, such as SmartErgoBase and Adaptive-Sync technology, to enhance user comfort and ensure the most productive, enjoyable workplace possible. This 27" (68.6 cm) LCD monitor delivers sharp, crystal-clear images thanks to its Quad HD resolution (2560 x 1440 pixels).
Convenient, forward-thinking and eco-friendly, the Philips 245B1 monitor is available from April 2020 with an RRP of £199. The Philips 242B1 and the Philips 275B1 monitors will be available in June 2020 with RRPs of £173 and £269 respectively.
* EPEAT rating is valid only where Philips registers the product. Please visit https://www.epeat.net/ for registration status in your country.
More information on Philips monitors: https://www.philips.co.uk/c-m-pc/monitors
